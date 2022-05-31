Nancy Hinderaker, age 79, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Thursday, May 19, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock, Iowa.
Nancy was born on October 26, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Marion (Palmquist) Haven. She was raised in LaPorte City, Iowa and graduated from La Porte City High School in 1961. On April 9, 1967, Nancy was united in marriage to Roger Hinderaker at First Presbyterian Church in La Porte City. During her life, Nancy worked for Schoitz Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Compact Industries in Lake Mills, and at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.
Nancy was a member of Finchford Community Bible Church in Finchford, Iowa. She loved children, helping at Awana Youth’s at First Baptist Church in Shell Rock and as Girl Scout Leader for over fifteen years. Her greatest joy in life was her family and making sure they (and others) knew the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior. She enjoyed a good game of Chinese Checkers, Killer UNO, and Rook. Nancy’s favorite day would include lunch at the Olive Garden, a movie at the theater, followed by a visit to Barnes & Noble, and then returning home to her beloved cat, Toebe.
Nancy’s memory is honored by her husband, Roger Hinderaker of Shell Rock; daughter, Amy (Darin) Liekweg of Punta Gorda, Florida; son, Robin (Marie) Hinderaker of Fayetteville, North Carolina; ten grandchildren, Riley and Lily Liekweg, Reece, Colton, Broedy, Ashton, Gavin, Ariane, Lynna, and Aubrey Hinderaker; and a brother, Don (Debra) Haven of Granville, Ohio. Nancy was preceded by her parents and two sons, Mark and John Hinderaker.
Visitation will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, on Thursday, June 2nd, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Finchford Community Bible Church on Friday, June 3rd, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Nancy’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family with arrangements 319-885-4321.