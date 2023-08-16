The Nashua-Plainfield cross country teams are hoping this season is a good one.
The girls team is returning a host of runners that have valuable state running experience, whether that be in cross country or on the track.
Junior Kadence Huck leads the girls and returns after a 10th place finish in Fort Dodge a year ago. Huck is also a two-time state champion in the 400-meter dash, the defending 800 champion and she placed second in the 1500.
Joining her is Ellie Eick, who ran at state for cross country as a freshman and was a place winner on the distance medley team and Amberly Gerholdt was a state qualifier two years ago.
On the boys side, Jase Hansen, Caleb Lentz, Caleb Sinnwell and Luke Paplow are all returning letter winners and will be joined by some newcomers to the sport.
"We should be fairly competitive as a boys team," head coach Jennifer Kalainoff said. We have 16 out including a few newcomers in Avery Mueller and Jake Smith who will contribute to the team."
Goals for this season include putting together some competitive teams and having newcomers make an impact on both sides.
"We are very excited that we will be able to put competitive teams together for both the girls and the boys," Kalainoff said. "We have a lot of first time cross country runners, but based on the first week, I am confident they will be contributing at the varsity level."