Normally a glow run consists of runners/walkers wearing glow-in-the-dark apparel or accessories. But on October 16, the first-ever Nathan’s Miles Glow Fun Run will be held on America’s longest glowing trail right here in Vinton.
“The Hesson family and Vinton Parks and Rec are working together to put on this inaugural run,” Ashley Hesson, whose late husband Nate was honored by the name of the trail, said. “The emphasis is just on the fun and not timed. We’re encouraging everyone to dress up in glow stuff and have glow shirts for everyone. We’re really excited about starting this.”
The event is a part of VPRD’s inaugural Fall Festival with live music, food and games at the Vinton-Shellsburg High School soccer practice fields. A kids fun run will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a family 5K/walk at 7:30 p.m. when the 2.1 miles of glow trail is lit up. Ages 12 and up may register for $25.
“This is another great way to break in the trail,” Matt Boggess, VPRD Director said. “We’d been hoping to do an event on the trail for a while now. This will be close to Nate’s birthday and seemed like a perfect event for our first Fall Festival.”
Nathan Hesson, a Vinton city councilman and former Director of Vinton Unlimited, passed away in January following recovery from his fifth open heart surgery in Boston. Boggess called Nathan “a big champion” for the Parks and Rec department and the two men worked closely on revitalizing a plan to develop Vinton’s trail network throughout the city. The “Sidewalk to Nowhere” south of the high school became the jump point for the unique glow trail, which was completed in May of this year.
“The surface of this trail in of itself is the most unique thing about this run,” Boggess said. “Running on a glowing trail for a glow run is going to be a big draw. We’re encouraging everyone to come out and have fun with this.”
All proceeds will go to VPRD for maintenance and upkeep of Nathan’s Miles Glow Trail. Signups can be done at runsignup.com. A packet pickup party will be held on October 15 with the location to be determined.
“I feel this is another event to bring the community out,” Hesson said. “The trail has gained so much recognition. It’s exciting to show off this great asset to our community. It should be fun to see this run grow and who wants to come out.”
For more information, check out Nathan’s Miles Glow Fun Run on runsignup.com.