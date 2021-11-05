November brings National Healthy Skin Care month and it is very important to revisit the principles for healthy skin.
Our skin is the largest organ of the body and taking good care of our skin can lead to happier and healthier lives. So, we are here to help inform you of some great ways to practice good skincare. As hard as it may be, dermatologists do recommend trying and avoiding popping and picking pimples. Dermatologists also recommend, well with any habit really, to simplify your skincare routine. It’s super easy to plan out one night where you dedicate an hour to your skincare routine. However, it isn’t practical on an every-night basis. The AAD (American Academy of Dermatology Association) suggests simplifying your skincare routine so it’s easier complete more often. Focusing on the basics is important, the AAD suggests having a gentle cleanser, sunscreen, and moisturizer.
The American Academy of Dermatology Association knows that everyone’s skin is different. It’s important to know this as some people may be battling a skin disease or condition that can be difficult. It’s important to not judge others as we are all on a journey to healthier skin and healthier life. There are many different skin types and choosing skincare products formulated for your skin type is also a viable option.
As mentioned above, dermatologists do recommend keeping your hands off of your face to avoid pimple picking and popping. However, some recommend purposefully putting your hands on your face. What? They’re talking about face washing.
Face washing is a quick and easy way to keep the skin on your face looking good and healthy. It’s important to use a gentle, non-abrasive cleanser with no alcohol. You can then wet your face with lukewarm water and use directly your fingers when applying the cleanser. Using a washcloth or anything other than your fingertips may cause irritation. It may be as difficult as resisting popping pimples, but it’s important to resist scrubbing because it irritates the skin. Rinse your face with lukewarm water and pat softly with a dry towel.
If your face is still dry and or itchy, apply moisturizer. Be gentle and careful when applying any kind of cream around your eyes so you don’t pull too hard on the delicate skin.
The ADA suggests limiting face washing to twice per day and also after sweating. For most people that means one in the morning and once at night.
It’s important to have healthy skin and important to routinely practice face washing.
