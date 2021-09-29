Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary National President Jean Hamil paid a visit to our great state of Iowa.
Her trip began by being met at the Cedar Rapids Airport by VFW Auxiliary Department Iowa President Jeanette Henry. She had already visited other states in the USA, making Iowa #9 out of 50 states. The trip started with lunch at the Al’s Red Frog in the Czech Village in Cedar Rapids.
Benton County was next with The Freedom Rock in Shellsburg, then on to President Jeanette Henry’s VFW home Post #8884 in Vinton for dinner. Dinner was enjoyed and the entertainment was Vinton Historical Society member Sharon Hoppel who gave a history lesson on the city Vinton and a Proclamation was read by (Auxiliary #8884 member) Mayor Bud Maynard stating that September 16, 2021, was declared Jean Hamil Day. After a good night’s sleep, Thursday started with breakfast in Amana at the Ronneburg Restaurant.
The next stop was the Cedar County Freedom Rock and then on to lunch at the VFW Post #3527 both in Tipton. Showing our National President from Orlando Florida a few interesting things in Iowa we went on to West Branch to walk around the Hebert Hoover National Historic Site, before ending the wonderful day back in Cedar Rapid at Post #788 for a lovely dinner cooked the Auxiliary.
The best part was that Auxiliary members from different towns came to different places of the visit to personally meet and greet our National President. It was very bittersweet to see her leave on Friday morning on a plane taking her to her next state to visit.