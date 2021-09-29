Nature Kids will meet Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10-11 a.m. at Osborne Park. Nature Kids is for children 3-5 years who want to learn about the natural world around them through stories, crafts, and outdoor exploring at Osborne Park. The October theme will be all about spiders.
Kids may get dirty with activities in and around Osborne Park. Play clothes and shoes are recommended. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Siblings are welcome to join. Please call the Osborne Nature Center at 563-245-1516 for more information and to pre-register.
Osborne Park is located at 29862 Osborne Rd. on HWY 13 five miles south of Elkader. For more information on events call 563-245-1516 or visit www.claytoncountyconservation.org.