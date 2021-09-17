NE IOWA COVID DEATHS

One more COVID-19 related death was added to Fayette County’s total in the state’s weekly report released Wednesday. The county has seen 45 since the beginning of the pandemic last year. This list of the updated death tolls includes adjacent counties. The state total rose 64 to 6,401.

County _ Deaths{&bullet}_ increase since Sept. 7_ 2020 population

Black Hawk _ 330_+2 _ 131,144

Bremer _ 65 _ 0_24,988

Clayton_58 _ 0_ 17,043

Allamakee _ 52 _ 0_ 14,061

Fayette _ 45 _ +1_ 19,509

Delaware _ 43 _ 0_ 17,448

Buchanan _ 38 _ +1_ 20,565

Winneshiek _ 37 _ 0_ 20,070

Chickasaw _ 18 _ 12,012

{&bullet}As of Sept. 14

Sources: Iowa Department of Public Health and the US Census Bureau