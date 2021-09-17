NE IOWA COVID DEATHS
One more COVID-19 related death was added to Fayette County’s total in the state’s weekly report released Wednesday. The county has seen 45 since the beginning of the pandemic last year. This list of the updated death tolls includes adjacent counties. The state total rose 64 to 6,401.
County _ Deaths{&bullet}_ increase since Sept. 7_ 2020 population
Black Hawk _ 330_+2 _ 131,144
Bremer _ 65 _ 0_24,988
Clayton_58 _ 0_ 17,043
Allamakee _ 52 _ 0_ 14,061
Fayette _ 45 _ +1_ 19,509
Delaware _ 43 _ 0_ 17,448
Buchanan _ 38 _ +1_ 20,565
Winneshiek _ 37 _ 0_ 20,070
Chickasaw _ 18 _ 12,012
{&bullet}As of Sept. 14
Sources: Iowa Department of Public Health and the US Census Bureau