BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is delivering hot meals to individual
homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) is open for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.
The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.
Please get your shots and come back!
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Wednesday, March 9
Pork Loin
Brown Gravy
Whipped Potatoes
Green Beans
Wheat Roll
Birthday Cake
Milk
Margarine
Thursday, March 10
Shepherd’s Pie
Stewed Tomatoes
Wheat Bread
Hot Rosy Applesauce
Milk
Margarine
Friday, March 11
California Vegetable Soup
Egg Salad
Marinated Carrots
Wheat Roll
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Monday, March 14
Baked Chicken Breast
Honey Mustard Sauce
Whipped Sweet Potatoes
Seasoned Green Beans
Wheat Roll
Baked Cookie
Chocolate Milk
Tuesday, March 15
Apple Glazed Pork
Bread Dressing
Sliced Carrots
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, March 16
Hamburger Patty
Lettuce/Tomato/Onion
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Baked Beans
Hamburger Bun
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Ketchup
Thursday, March 17
St Patrick’s Day
Beef Cabbage Casserole
Harvard Beets
Corn Casserole
Wheat Bread
Lime Fruited Gelatin
Milk
Margarine
Friday, March 18
Potato Crusted Fish
Confetti Rice
Mixed Vegetables
Mandarin Oranges
Milk
Tartar Sauce
Monday, March 21
Sausage
Ranch Beans
Cabbage and Sauerkraut
Hot Dog Bun
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Milk
Tuesday, March 22
Turkey Breast
Turkey Gravy
Whipped Potatoes
Carrots
Baked Cookie
Milk
Margarine
Wednesday, March 23
Caribbean Spiced Chicken Thigh
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Black Beans
Wheat Bread
Pineapple Tidbits
Chocolate Milk
Margarine
Thursday, March 24
Meatloaf
Brown Gravy
Whipped Potatoes
Green Peas
Peach Pie
Milk
Friday, March 25
Cheese Omelet
Roasted Diced Potatoes
Hot Cinnamon Applesauce
Cinnamon Roll
Milk
Margarine
Monday, March 28
Pork
BBQ Sauce
Baked Beans
Corn
Hamburger Bun
Sliced Peaches
Milk
Tuesday, March 29
Beef Spaghetti Casserole
Carrots
Green Peas
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, March 30
Baked Chicken Breast
Mediterranean Sauce
Orzo with Spinach
Fiesta Vegetable Blend
Baked Cookie
Milk