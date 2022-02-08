BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is delivering hot meals to individual

homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) is open for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.

The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.

Please get your shots and come back!

NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.

Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Pork Loin

Brown Gravy

Whipped Potatoes

Green Beans

Wheat Roll

Birthday Cake

Milk

Margarine

Thursday, Feb. 10

Shepherd’s Pie

Stewed Tomatoes

Wheat Bread

Hot Rosy Applesauce

Milk

Margarine

Friday, Feb. 11

California Vegetable Soup

Egg Salad

Marinated Carrots

Wheat Roll

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Monday, Feb. 14

Sausage

Ranch Beans

Cabbage and Sauerkraut

Hot Dog Bun

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Milk

Margarine

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Turkey Breast

Turkey Gravy

Whipped Potatoes

Carrots

Baked Cookie

Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Caribbean Spiced Chicken Thigh

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Black Beans

Wheat Bread

Pineapple Tidbits

Chocolate Milk

Margarine

Thursday, Feb. 17

Meatloaf

Brown Gravy

Whipped Potatoes

Green Peas

Peach Pie

Milk

Friday, Feb. 18

Cheese Omelet

Roasted Diced Potatoes

Hot Cinnamon Applesauce

Cinnamon Roll

Milk

Margarine

Sunday, Feb. 21

Pork

BBQ Sauce

Baked Beans

Corn

Hamburger Bun

Sliced Peaches

Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Beef Spaghetti Casserole

Carrots

Green Peas

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Baked Chicken Breast

Mediterranean Sauce

Orzo with Spinach

Fiesta Vegetable Blend

Baked Cookie

Milk

Thursday, Feb. 24

Chicken Stir Fry

Rice

Green Beans

Wheat Bread

Rosy Applesauce

Milk

Friday, Feb. 25

Potato Chowder

Tuna Salad

Coleslaw

Wheat Bread

Mandarin Oranges

Milk

Monday, Feb. 28

Pizza Casserole

Green Beans

Wheat Bread

Warm Lemon Cake

Milk

Margarine