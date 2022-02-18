BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is delivering hot meals to individual

homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) is open for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.

The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.

Please get your shots and come back!

NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.

Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Monday, Feb. 21

Pork

BBQ Sauce

Baked Beans

Corn

Hamburger Bun

Sliced Peaches

Milk

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Beef Spaghetti Casserole

Carrots

Green Peas

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Baked Chicken Breast

Mediterranean Sauce

Orzo with Spinach

Fiesta Vegetable Blend

Baked Cookie

Milk

Thursday, Feb. 24

Chicken Stir Fry

Rice

Green Beans

Wheat Bread

Rosy Applesauce

Milk

Friday, Feb. 25

Potato Chowder

Tuna Salad

Coleslaw

Wheat Bread

Mandarin Oranges

Milk

Monday, Feb. 28

Pizza Casserole

Green Beans

Wheat Bread

Warm Lemon Cake

Milk

Margarine

Tuesday, Mar. 1

Fat Tuesday

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

Whole Kernel Corn

Cabbage with Carrots

Cornbread

Baked Cookie

Milk

Margarine

Wednesday, Mar. 2

Ash Wednesday

Vegetable Lasagna

Seasoned Green Beans

Glazed Baby Carrots

Whole Grain Roll

Fruit Cocktail

Milk

Margarine

Thursday, Mar. 3

Creole Steak

Whipped Potatoes

Whole Kernel Corn

Wheat Bread

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Friday, Mar. 4

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Peas & Carrots

Multi-Grain Bread

Hot Sliced Peaches

Milk

Margarine