Benton’s Piper Nelson did not register a single shot on goal in her freshman soccer season last year. She didn’t have to. Her skills were well suited on defense and the Bobcats had plenty of firepower up front.
Fast forward to Monday’s home opener against Williamsburg and the sophomore not only scored her first career goal, but capped off a hat trick in the Bobcat’s first win of the season.
“Piper played as a center back for us for the full season,” coach Thomas Trainer said. “We played a more defensive set last season and now we’re playing offense that fits with her speed, aggression. Her teammates put her in a position to be successful and she was awesome today.”
The Raiders came in with two wins already under their belt, but faced key injuries throughout Monday’s match. Benton took advantage of the match with a new formation and controlling the tempo, most notably in the second half.
“We literally talked through this formation an hour before the match,” Trainer said. “It goes to show you how smart these girls are. They pick stuff up on the fly. We figured it out 10 minutes in and really got after it.”
Nelson got her first shot in off a loose ball at point blank range, a wide open score with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. But before the halftime buzzer sounded, senior Grace Embretson found Nelson again off the corner kick. Her final goal came in the last three minutes; a chip in goal even she appeared surprised went in.
“We didn’t do anything fancy the second half with our 2-0 lead,” Trainer said. “Grace, Julia (Biery) and Jada (Garrett) did great in the midfield controlling the tempo. This whole group of girls battles for each other. They’re buying in and remaining positive.”
Benton fell to Denver 4-0 the next day, moving their record to 1-2 on the season. The Bobcats will travel to Maquoketa on Friday and host Union on Monday to begin a three-game homestand.