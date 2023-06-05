The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union last week announced their Basic Educational Data Survey (BEDS) figures. The two organizations use the current enrollment for all high schools in the in grades 9-11 to determine how classifications are divided up for high school sports.
For area schools, Benton Community is listed as the biggest, coming in as the 89th largest high school in the state with 372 in those three grades, exactly their number from last year. Center Point-Urbana is 102 with 352 students, down 8 from last year, while Vinton-Shellsburg is listed at 308, down 26 from last year.
Within the WaMaC, Clear Creek-Amana remains the largest with 565 in 9-11th grade, up 21 from last year. Marion is second with 539, with Benton third.
With its enrollment drop, Vinton-Shellsburg is now the smallest school in the WaMaC, as it was passed by Williamsburg.
Complete WaMaC numbers are as follows:
WAMAC
57. Clear Creek Amana 565 (up 21)
61. Marion 539 (up 9)
89. Benton Community 372 (no change)
91. Solon 369 (up 20)
92. Independence 369 (down 6)
95. West Delaware 364 (down 9)
98. South Tama 358 (up 21)
- 100. Grinnell 354 (no change)
102. Center Point-Urbana 352 (down 8)
103. Mount Vernon 350 (up 8)
110. Williamsburg 310 (up 3)
111. Vinton-Shellsburg 308 (down 26)