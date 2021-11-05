INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Sheriff Scott Buzynski recently announced the hiring of Zach Danielsen as a new Corrections Officer for the Buchanan County Jail.
A native of Cedar Falls, Danielsen attended Hawkeye Community College for a Police Science AAS degree and earned a BA in Public Administration from UNI.
“I’ve worked in private hospital security, armed security for the National Guard, and loss prevention,” said Danielsen. “My father was a Captain of our local police department growing up and it was always a goal to get into law enforcement/corrections.”
Danielsen’s first day on the job was October 25.
“Sheriff Buzynski introduced me to the wonderful employees at the jail and the courthouse, as well as the Supervisors,” he said. “I look forward to becoming more familiar with the area and also meeting even more of the fine people of Buchanan County.”
Danielsen and his wife Megan reside in Cedar Falls.
“We just moved to a new house in June and have been married for 10 years this December,” he said. “We have four girls (ages 16, 9, 8, and 2) and we stay busy with all of their activities. We also have one rescue puppy named Porter. I also enjoy making wooden American flags in my off time.”