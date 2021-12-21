INDEPENDENCE – The new Mayor and Council Members were administered the Oath Office by Mayor Bonita Davis at the regular Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 13.
Taking the Oath were Bob Hill (Mayor), John Kurtz (At-Large), Kathryn Jensen (Ward 1), Mike O’Loughlin (Ward 3), and Tom Huston (Ward 5). They will take their position January 3, 2022. Their first Council meeting will be Monday, January 10.
Council Members Jen Callahan (Ward 2) and Deb Hanna (Ward 4) were not up for re-election this past cycle. Since Bob Hill will be Mayor, his At-Large seat will be filled by a Special Election. The date needs to be confirmed, but may be Tuesday, February 8.
With the 2020 Census completed and the data finally made available to government entities, City Manager Al Roder presented a final version of the new City Ward configurations. The Ward layouts changed according to population changes, but each Ward had to be equal within 10 percent according to state law.
In other Council business:
- Changes to the Independence Urban Renewal Area were approved.
- Airport Engineering Services and the next Airport Capital Improvement Plan were approved.
- A contract for the City Hall Tuckpointing Project with Restoration Services, Inc. was approved.
- The 2021 Pavement Rehabilitation Project work was recognized as being completed and payment approved.
- Based on a hiring agreement a wage adjustment for the Deputy Clerk effective January 7, 2022 was approved. The Deputy Clerk was to achieve a positive review at the completion of a six month probationary period.
- The regularly scheduled City Council meeting for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 was cancelled.
- A change order for the Highway 150 Reconstruction Project in the amount of $570.06 was approved.
The meeting was adorned at 7:50 p.m.