Rural Access Point. Rural Access Hub. The department has gone by several names before arriving at Benton County Access Hub, yet the one thing that’s remained the same is their goal to continue to provide mental health services in the county.
“This place officially opened in 2019,” Lindsey Upah, Benton County Access Manager said. “Iowa code had deemed that access centers needed to exist across the state. As things solidified and our needs changed, our name changed. I think we’re settled on Benton County Access Hub.”
Access Hub is under the umbrella of the Sheriff’s Department, receiving mental funds from the county. They provide “crisis stabilization” as Upah put it, working with homeless residents to find shelter or simply helping an individual get “back on track” during a personal crisis.
“When you go through a mental health crisis, you’re just trying to survive,” Upah said. “Some of those extra things-paperwork, medications, eating-lapse and it’s hard to remain healthy. There’s no domestic abuse shelter here in Benton County. They all can come here and help find a place to go.”
Upah works with other county departments and agencies to connect resources with those in need. She returned to her position this month after several months away from the position. The onset of COVID-19 dramatically changed the role of the Benton County Access Hub as they could not host residents or be out in the community.
“My goal coming back is kind of to start fresh, and to see really what the needs are,” Upah said. “‘I’m very involved in all the groups and the coalition’s that are within Benton County that way, I know what services are available to offer folks that come in.”
The space dedicated to the Benton County Access Hub looks more like a living room than an office space. There is comfy furniture to rest on and a fridge full of drinks and snacks. It’s located in the County Service Center on D Avenue, where resources such as the food pantry, Veterans Affairs, etc are a walk away.
“This is a county wide effort,” Upah said. “If they are here in this county, we will help them. We want to be that hub to help people get connected with resources and hopefully get back on track.
Benton County Access Hub is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Call 319-436-0400 to schedule an appointment.