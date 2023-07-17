The Benton County Suicide Prevention Coalition (BCSPC) is a newly formed organization working to become a 501©(3). The coalition is comprised of organizations and individuals who have been affected by suicide in some way and have a vision to eliminate suicides in Benton County. According to the CDC, suicide rates decreased 37% from 2008-2018, decreased another 5% from 2018-2020 but nearly reached peak numbers again in 2021 nationwide. Benton County reached one their highest years of death by suicide in 2022 according to the data in the Iowa Vital Events System (IVES). Recognizing these trends, our organization is dedicated to researching trends, creating and disseminating educational material and providing support to those in Benton County affected by suicide. We feel it is equally important to tell you what we don’t do. We are not a crisis intervention resource and do not offer 24/7 support to someone who is actively experiencing thoughts of suicide. If you or someone you know are in need of immediate care for suicidal ideations, we urge you to call 911 or the suicide hotline at 988. We will provide updates on services as our coalition continues to learn and grow. For now, please use the emergency services already in place and equipped to help.
You can find us on Facebook under “Benton County Suicide Prevention Coalition.” We are currently working to build a website at www.bentoncountyspc.org. Please continue to check back there for when the website is finished. The coalition meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:00 PM in Van Horne at the Community Center or on Zoom. If you would like to be involved, have thoughts or ideas about creating and spreading awareness, or would like to make a donation, please reach out to Braxton Morrison at braxton.morrison91@gmail.com or another coalition member.
We believe, without a doubt, that your life matters.