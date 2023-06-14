Going to parties, family reunions, wearing red-white and blue, waving sparklers, watching fireworks and having BBQs must mean something special is happening. Well! It is! It’s July 4th, the day the United States of America declared their independence from Great Britain.
If you recall your history, the 13 colonies were being harassed by Great Britain who felt the colonies were not only still part of Britain, but that the colonists should continue to pay taxes to Britain. That was not amenable to the colonists, who by 1775 numbered an estimated 2.5 million people.
So the Revolutionary War occurred, and after the colonies won the American Revolution in 1783, George Washington became our first president in 1789. We then became the United States of America and the rest, as they say, is history. But what does that have to do with postcards you ask? I’m getting to that.
Not knowing anything about the history of postcards, I went to that good ole’ internet and the Smithsonian Archives and found more information than my mind could handle. But I did find there were several different periods of postcards, many beginning to appear as early as the late1800s and early 1900s. All the information I’ll be sharing in this article came from the Smithsonian, in an abbreviated version.
The years 1848-1870 are known as the Pre-Postcard period. During this period, the cards were really envelopes with pictures on them. On February 27, 1861, the US Congress passed an act that allowed privately printed cards, weighing one ounce or less. The first publisher was John P. Charlton, who copyrighted the first postcard in America.
From 1870-1898 was the Pioneer Period. In 1870, Hymen L. Lipman began reissuing Charlton’s card under the name of Lipman’s Postal Cards. This was approved by Congress on June 8, 1872. The first government printed card was issued May 1, 1873.
1898-1901 was the Private Mailing Card Period, authorized by Congress May 19, 1898. Oddly enough, the cost to mail one of these cards was 1 cent. The words “Private Mailing Card” separated these from Government cards because the Government card front was plain.
But of course, if you are a deltiologist, a collector of post cards, you probably already know this.
1901-1907 was the Post Card Period. In December 1901, the Postmaster General issued Post Office Order 1447 which allowed the words “Post Card” to be printed on the back of cards. Private printers were also allowed to use the words. And, pictures on the fronts began to appear.
1907-1915 was the Divided Back Period. These cards began to have messages on the left side and the address on the right side. This passed Congress October 1, 1907. This period is also known as the “Golden Age of Postcards.”
Another postcard that became popular during this period had a white border and was known as the “Real photo” postcards. These were first produced by using the Kodak “postcard camera.” The camera could take a picture, then print a postcard-sized negative, complete with a divided back and place for postage.
1915-1930 was the White Border period. During this period, German printers dominated the market. With the beginning of World War I, American printers supplied most of the postcards in the US. American printers did not have the same technology as German printers, so the quality fell, and people lost interest in collecting them, effectively ending the “Golden Age.” Printers saved ink by not printing to the edge of the card and leaving a white border, thus the name.
1930-1945 was the Linen Period. This new process allowed printers to produce cards with high rag content, which gave them the look of being printed on linen rather than paper. The most notable printer during this period was Curt Teich & Co., which printed the first linen card in 1931. This process allowed for quicker production and brighter dyes for color images. In 1939, linen cards gave way to photochrom, although linen continued to be printed for over a decade.
1945 to Present is the Photochrom period. These cards began appearing in 1939 when the Union Oil Company began to carry them in their western service stations. Production slowed during World War II because of supply shortages. After the war, however, production increased, in color, and their images closely resembled photographs. In the 1990s, however, e-cards and email began the decline of the postcard’s popularity. Today, postcards are purchased as souvenirs, or for collections.
In an article Kelly Kuehn, an associate editor for Reader’s Digest, wrote (updated June 2023), she listed several interesting 4th of July facts every American should know.
1. Some colonists celebrated Independence Day during the summer of 1776 by putting on mock funerals for King George III of England—symbolizing the death of the Crown’s rule on America.
2. The first annual commemoration of Independence Day happened on July 4, 1777, in Philadelphia.
3. John Adams, a Founding Father and the second president of the United States, strongly believed Independence Day should be celebrated on July 2. He even refused to attend 4th of July events because he felt so strongly about July 2 being the correct date.
4. Adams and Thomas Jefferson, a fellow Founding Father, both died on July 4, 1826. James Monroe, another U.S. president, also died on July 4th, but he passed in 1831.
5. Thomas Jefferson was the first president to celebrate Independence Day at the White House, in 1801. The celebration featured horse races, parades, food and drinks—similar to the 4th of July celebrations we see today.
6. Although the 4th of July has been celebrated each year since 1776, it didn’t become a federal holiday until 1870. And it didn’t become a paid holiday for federal employees until 1941.
When was the last time you sent/received a postcard? Growing up, my family vacations were spent in interesting places where lots of gift shops were. We kids were allowed to buy anything BUT a postcard, because Dad wanted us to use our cameras instead. So, I never got in the habit of sending cards. I still don’t much today, except that our church has a postcard ministry, and guess who is in charge of circulation and mailing? This humble writer.
If you aren’t asleep by now from all the minutiae, I really urge you to begin sending cards again. Even if the left side just says “hope you are having a great day” it really will make someone’s day happier.