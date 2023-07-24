Fifty people descended on Maplewood Cemetery on Tuesday for the Vinton Monuments / Atlas Preservation cemetery preservation workshop. Jonathan Appell of Atlas Preservation in Southington,Connecticut lead the workshop. Participants had an opportunity to perform hands-on cleaning, resetting of monuments and repair of monuments thought to never stand again.
The free workshop drew people from many areas of Iowa and sparked the interest of people in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Tom Boeckmann of Vinton Monuments organized the event after working in Maplewood Cemetery after the derecho and tornado. A lot of devastation and damaged monuments are still seen today even after volunteers have spent countless hours working in the cemetery.
Boeckmann said the most exciting part of the day was the discovery of a piece of marble thought to be an old base with the monument long-gone. Further investigation showed that the marble was a monument for a family that died in the 1880s and it was in near perfect condition except for mineral staining from being underground for so many years. The front surface was a beautifully etched city-scape with the words “In my Father’s house, there are many mansions” with a Masonic Square and Compass incorporated into the drawing. A new base was prepared and the monument was reset and cleaned. “You never know what you’ll find in a cemetery” said Boeckmann. It takes a lot of work to sponsor an event like this but it is a labor of love.” Boeckmann extended thanks to the American Legion and Auxiliary for the lunch, Phillips Funeral Home and Teahen Funeral Home for their financial support, Roland-Wilbert Vault Company for the tent and Kirk and Carilyn Appleby for the treats and use of their UTV.
Boeckmann emphasized that events like this teach economics. When you purchase local, your money stays local and the community benefits. Out of county companies don’t contribute to the many fund-raisers in Benton County, nor do they shop here. Benton County doesn’t reap the benefits.
This event also teaches a lot about history and exercise. Take a stroll through your local cemetery and read about the people buried there. Think about how their life must have been — especially losing children during pandemics or travelling across the state in a buggy to seek better opportunities. Enjoy the fresh air and sit and relax as you ponder.
Keep calm and visit, photograph, document, research and appreciate cemeteries!