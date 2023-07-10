Isaiah Krull is Waverly Heritage Days 2023 Grand Marshal.
It’s a title that is well deserved as he has pushed through hardship with faith and has continued to inspire others with his positivity following an accident 15 years ago.
At 31, he has lived with the consequences of the accident for half of his life, but has shown remarkable stamina in the face of adversity.
“Don’t count yourself out,” he said. “Press on.”
Krull works at the Waverly WalMart as a greeter, welcoming people as they walk through the doors to do their shopping.
He is known for his optimism and kindness and is a treasured member of the Waverly community.
The committee’s announcement caught him by surprise.
“I was not thinking I’d be selected as Grand Marshal,” he said.
He was notified of the news while at work and recalled his astonishment when a Heritage Days committee member stopped by to relay the good tidings to him in person.
“I thought, did she just say I was selected Grand Marshal?” he said, recalling the moment.
Krull was born in Buffalo Center, Iowa. His family moved to Shell Rock when he was 8 years old and he now lives in Waverly. He is the son of Randy and Ranae Krull and he has three siblings, Stacey, Kayla, and Tony.
When his mother heard he had been selected as Grand Marshal, “she seemed to love it,” Krull said.
“I was surprised, it is quite an honor to represent your community,” Ranae said she told her son.
The car accident that changed his life happened on July 27, 2008, when he was in the back seat of a car with his friends, going detasseling. Their vehicle rear-ended a bus on a gravel road, according to coverage by Waverly Newspapers.
Krull suffered a traumatic brain injury, but defying the odds, continued on the road to recovery.
Despite the challenges Krull has overcome, he has continued to be an inspiration for many.
Because of his advocacy, a law called Isaiah’s Law, which requires passengers under 17 years of age who are in the back seat of a vehicle to wear a seat belt, took effect on July 1, 2010.
Krull believes he was chosen to be Grand Marshal because of his “positivity and how optimistic I am.”
His faith is his life’s pillar.
“He let me live another day to proclaim Jesus’s name,” said Krull.
“He loves Jesus and wants people to love Him like he does,” his mom said. “It makes a total difference in people’s lives.”
In his free time, Krull likes to go on walks and dine out with friends.
He’s most excited about seeing members of the community enjoying the festivities at Heritage Days this weekend.
You will see him at the parade on July 15, or find him at many events around Waverly during the weekend.
Krull says he’d be happy to chat with you if you want to meet him during the celebration.
“Come to Heritage Days and you might see me!” he said. “I had no idea I’d become Grand Marshal. It could have gone to a lot more people here in Waverly. I feel honored.”