Shell Rock’s Fourth of July parade was a sizzler for families who gathered on Cherry Street Tuesday morning for the holiday festivities. Parade-goers celebrated the 247th anniversary of America’s Independence by watching nearly 120 floats glide by. Among them were Miss Shell Rock, Lauren Munson and Little Miss Shell Rock, Aisley Gathright and Little Mister Shell Rock, Trevin Gathright. Firefighters and the Veterans floats,a long with area businesses, completed the parade.
Shell Rock marks July Fourth 2023 with parade
- By Arian Sullivan
