Festival-goers experienced a slice of what summer in Waverly has to offer at the 36th annual Heritage Days.
Following Friday’s events, the parade kicked off Saturday’s many activities.
At Brookwood park, people gathered all day to play rounds of disc golf in a tournament held by the Waverly Disc Golf Club. Matthew Meyer, a long-time member of the club, helped create the course at Brookwood park. The course was completed in October of 2022 and has since had over 2,100 rounds played on it, according to the UDisc app.
“It’s a fun league where you can get together,” Meyer said. “Enjoy the outdoors and enjoy the sport.”
One player, Tanner Snow, has been involved in the sport on and off for about a decade. His favorite thing about disc golf is making a good putt.
“Great time, great exercise, great people, great atmosphere,” Snow said on why you should join.
The Waverly Disc Golf Club meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome and all you need to get started is a disc and some comfy shoes!
An afternoon at the fairgrounds
Folks gathered under large tents to stay in the shade as much as they could. The event tent was filled with fans while Floyd Junker & the Beaver Creek Band rocked the music tent in the early afternoon. As the day went on, the sky became more hazy.
Despite the lack of sun, the temperature continued to rise. After music finished up in the music tent, Richie Lee & the Fabulous 50’s kicked off Saturday’s entertainment on the Dale Howard Auto stage around 2 p.m. People positioned their lawn chairs around the grand stage to enjoy the live music in the heat. Children were seen eating snow cones and ice cream, attempting to stay cool.
Kolby and Romy Kai enjoyed cold treats among the fair buzz. The two had their faces painted, Kolby with basketballs painted on her cheek and Romy with a unicorn. Kolby said her favorite part of the fair was the snow cones and Romy said she enjoyed meeting the superheroes.
The touch a truck event took place in the parking lot west of the fairgrounds. Many fire trucks, ambulances, and m}ilitary vehicles were ready for children to explore. Nate Koehler, Waverly fire fighter of 20 years, was among those who helped children traverse the trucks.
Siblings Jackson, Wyatt, and Grace Yoder took part in this event accompanied by their mom, Paige Yoder. The children went from truck to truck, climbing inside to look at the trucks up close.
On the fairgrounds, children ran around playing with balloon animals made by Darrell Anderson. Kids requested snakes, octopi, swords, dogs, rabbits, guitars and more. Anderson has been making balloon animals for the last 17 years and says flowers and swords are the most popular requests.
The grounds were covered in inflatable obstacle courses for children to climb on, food stands, a bags tournament and craft vendors under tents. Among these tents were Sherri and Samantha Niles, a mother and daughter duo who own Hattie’s.
“Hattie was my great grandmother,” Sherri said. “Hattie was known for all arts and crafts and baking. She did everything.”
The two began the business five years ago selling honey. When they started adding crafts to their business about two years ago, they decided to honor their family member by naming the business after her.
“It makes sense that it’s Hattie’s,” Sherri said.
Hattie’s sells honey, earrings, unique cups, home decor and more. The pair are frequent vendors at craft fairs, however, Heritage Days was the last one they will attend this summer. The two have been hired by the American International School in Cairo, Egypt to teach.
“We’ll see you next summer!” Sherri said.
Waverly Heritage Days 2023 Sponsors
Elite
City of Waverly, CUSB Bank, Dale Howard Auto, Midwest Mold Builders, Thompson Shoes
Rock Star
Assured Partners, Waverly Human Equity & Diversity Commission, JD Builders, Kwik Star, RADA Cutlery, Signs & Designs
Devotee
A1 Vacation Land, B.N.K.D., Inc., Blue Line Moving & Storage, Inc., Bremer County Fair, Crystal Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, & Excavating, Dale’s Service Inc., Fahr Beverage, First Bank, First Maxfield Mutual, Herold-Reicks Surveying LLC., Jerry Roling Motors, Kim Blakesley, Long Impressions, Nestle, Next Generation Wireless, Wild Carrot LLC.
Follower
Elsamiller Electric Co., Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes Inc., Schumacher Elevator Company, Trinity Rail, Waverly Lions Club, Wooden Foot Saloon
Enthusiast
Accretion Disc, Denver Insurance, Gary J. Boveia Attorney at Law, Get Air Trampoline, John Johnston, Kristi S. Demuth Agency American Family Insurance, McDonalds (Soifer’s of Waverly), Meyer Pharmacy RYKA, Inc., Miller True Value Hardware, PDCM Insurance, R.D. Drenkow & Co., Tatroe Electric Inc., Top Fuel Productions, Waverly Chiropractic Specialties (Dr. John Shutz)
Admirer
Kenneth & Pamela Riggs, Taylor Physical Therapy Association LLC, Tiedt Nursery, LTD.