On Saturday, Sept. 3, at approximately 3 a.m., a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation in the 2300 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) south of Independence.
During the traffic stop, deputies detected the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Mariah Marie Ruiz, 27, and Rogelio Perez, Jr., 36, both of Chicago Heights, IL, were arrested. They were charged with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – ecstasy, a Class B felony; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – LSD, a Class B felony; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – marijuana, a Class D felony; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – oxycodone hydrochloride, a Class C felony; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – cocaine, a Class C felony; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver – psilocybin mushrooms, a Class C felony; five counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; two counts of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Ruiz was also charged with a speed violation, and Perez was charged with persons ineligible to carry weapons, a serious misdemeanor.