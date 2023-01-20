Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Jan. 9
At approximately 5 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Allen Roark Penhollow, 43, of Hazleton and Brandie Renee Clark, 40, of Clarksville. Both Penhollow and Clark were charged with violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 400 block of E Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
At approximately 8:45 a.m. deputies arrested Rachel May Menuey, 47, of Jesup, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor). She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
At 11:05 a.m. deputies arrested Cody Michael Marvets, 24, of Cedar Falls, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday, Jan. 12
At approximately 2 a.m. deputies arrested Tabitha Rena Smith, 31, of Oelwein, and Nickalus Lee Redenbaugh, 29, of West Union. Smith was charged with unlawful possession of prescription drugs (serious misdemeanor), fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle, failure to maintain control, defective windshield, defective muffler, and failure to provide proof of insurance. Redenbaugh was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Fayette County for failure to appear and transferred to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 2200 block of York Avenue.
At 9:55 p.m. deputies arrested Justin Lee Covault, 27, of Independence. Covault was charged with keeping vehicle for controlled substance use/delivery (aggravated misdemeanor), second offense possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and carrying weapons while ineligible (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Saturday, Jan. 14
At approximately 6 p.m. deputies arrested Jesse Wilfred Gansen, 37, of Winthrop, for domestic abuse assault w/ injury (serious misdemeanor) and child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 block of First Street N in Winthrop.
Clayton County Sheriff’s Log
Friday, Dec. 31, 2022
At approximately 8:49 p.m. a Clayton County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Silverado for a traffic violation on Great River Road which resulted in a short pursuit into North Buena Vista. During the pursuit, the operator turned off the headlights of the vehicle. The deputy located the vehicle parked at a residence in North Buena Vista. At the conclusion of the investigation the operator of the vehicle was identified as Dylan Joseph Ranney (23) of Pueblo, Colorado. Ranney had fled the scene and subsequently arrest warrants were issued for the charges of eluding, reckless driving, and four other misdemeanor traffic violations.
Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
At approximately 9:29 p.m. a deputy initiated a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 13 near the intersection of Granite Avenue. The deputy observed signs of alcohol impairment on the driver and subsequently began an OWI investigation. Lucas Krambeer (36) of McGregor was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated, 1st offense.
Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office took a report of an assault that occurred on Dec. 25, 2022, at 205 Main Street in North Buena Vista. As a result of the investigation Brittany Ziegler (30) of North Buena Vista was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
At approximately 9:04 p.m. a deputy on routine patrol on Highway 52 between Guttenberg and Millville, followed a vehicle through Millville and observed that the vehicle crossed both the yellow and white lines multiple times. A traffic stop was initiated on the south Millville hill and the deputy observed signs of impairment. An OWI investigation was initiated. Eli Pottebaum (20) of Dyersville, was arrested for OWI 1st offense.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a two-vehicle accident on Y Avenue south of 40th Street, approximately a mile south of Oran at 10:42 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Isaac Buzynksi, 21, of Fairbank, crossed the centerline and collided with a 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup operated by Eric Sterba, 50, of Sumner. Occupants were treated for possible severe injuries and both vehicles were totaled. Buzynski was cited for driving in improper lane. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Oran Fire and Rescue, and Fairbank Ambulance.
Monday, Jan. 16
At approximately 2 a.m. Matthew Alan Ahlers, 26, of Charles City, was arrested on a Fayette County arrest warrant, for failure to appear on a probation violation, original charge harassment. Ahlers was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.
Saturday, Jan. 14
At 2:04 a.m. the deputies responded to a truck vs cow accident on Harding Road near Garden Road; approximately four miles east of West Union. William Michael Fassbinder, 73, of Postville, was traveling eastbound in a 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup when he struck a cow in the traveled portion of the roadway. The pickup is a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Man Charged With Homicide After Sept. OWI Crash
Following an investigation spanning several months, an eastern Iowa man is now facing a number of new charges, including homicide, related to a September crash in Chickasaw County that resulted in the death of his 18-year-old passenger.
In the September incident, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff attempted a traffic stop in the 2800 Block of U.S. Highway 63 in Chickasaw County when the driver, Curtis Williams, 38, ignored the Deputy’s visual and audible signals for Williams to stop his vehicle. At that point, a pursuit began, which reached speeds in excess of 105 mph. During the chase, Williams lost control and rolled into a ditch, injuring Williams and killing a passenger in the vehicle.
According to a press release last Friday, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, following its investigation, issued arrest warrants for Williams on Jan. 3, 2023 on a range of charges including homicide by vehicle-while operating under the influence, eluding-while operating under the influence, operating while under the influence, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, operating a non-registered vehicle, improper rear lamps, failure to maintain control, and speeding 21 or over in a 55 mph zone.
Williams, who was already in custody after being captured on a Fayette County warrant last December in Kensett, is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail, where he was served the recent warrants. He made his initial appearance facing the new charges on Jan. 4 and is being held on a $32,000 cash-only bond, the press release indicated.
Assisting the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation following the Sept. 26 crash were numerous agencies including the Iowa State Patrol Traffic Investigator, Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, the Chickasaw County Attorney’s Office, the New Hampton Police and Fire Departments, the Chickasaw County Medical Examiner, the Chickasaw County EMA, and the Fredericksburg Fire Department.