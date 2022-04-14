An Oelwein woman charged with attempted murder remains in jail after her request to lower her bail was denied this week.
Heather Lynn Beck, 36, is charged with the Class B felony of attempted murder and the Class D felonies of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree assault while participating in a felony.
She is accused of repeatedly slamming her SUV into a man’s car in Independence on Feb. 15 after she saw a female passenger in the car with him.
She is being held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond, an amount she doesn’t have the resources to meet, said Public Defender Patrick McMullen in his motion seeking “more reasonably attainable conditions of release.”
Beck, who had been
working for a company that does nursing home care as well as home care and therapy, qualified for a court-appointed attorney based on her income which was at or below 125% of poverty guidelines.
District Court Judge John J. Sullivan ruled on Tuesday that bail will remain as set.
Beck is awaiting a decision on a motion to modify a no-contact order so she is able to contact her daughter, who is too young to have a personal means of contact other than through an alleged victim in the case, her filing says.
A pretrial conference for Beck is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26 and her jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Buchanan County Courthouse.