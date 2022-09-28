Charges July 8 to July 15
Felonies
State of Iowa vs. Anthony R. Dann, 33, Waverly, forgery (Class D), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) third or subsequent offense (Class D) and possession of contraband (methamphetamine) (Class D).
Serious Misdemeanors
State of Iowa vs. Christopher C. Pate, 33, Richfield, Minn., possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
State of Iowa vs. Gabriel D. Foss, 22, Wayne, Ill., possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Charles A. Louk Jr., 21, Waverly, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Simple Misdemeanors
State of Iowa vs. John J. Eggena, 37, Greene, animal neglect-no death or serious injury.
State of Iowa vs. Christopher C. Pate, 33, Richfield, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa vs. Gabriel D. Foss, 22, Wayne, Ill., possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa vs. Charles A. Louk Jr., 21, Waverly, possession of drug paraphernalia.
OWI
State of Iowa vs. Foster A. Beard, 36, Sugarland, Texas, first-offense OWI.
Dispositions July 8 to July 15
Felonies
State of Iowa vs. Raymond E. Denin Sr., 80, Iowa City, two counts lascivious acts with a child: 10 years in prison on each count to be served consecutively, both suspended, probation three to five years, complete sex offender treatment, fines and surcharges suspended, may serve community service in lieu of paying court-appointed attorney fees. Special sentence upon completion of the imposed sentence: committed to the Iowa Department of Corrections for a term of life, with eligibility for parole.
Aggravated Misdemeanors
State of Iowa vs. Jasmine S. A. Miller, 27, Plainfield, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine): 180 days in jail all but two suspended, fine and surcharge waived, court costs assessed, probation one year. Simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed with costs.
State of Iowa vs. David D. Slick, 57, West Gate, assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury: two years in prison suspended, fine and surcharge suspended, court costs assessed, probation one to two years.
State of Iowa vs. Cameron A. Randall, 25, Fredericksburg, driving while barred: 15 days in jail, fine and surcharge suspended, court costs assessed; concurrent to sentence two days in jail on a charge of operate without interlock, fine and surcharge waived, court cost assessed. Driving while license suspended and following too close both dismissed with court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Megan E. Sauerbrei, 39, Plainfield, four counts possession of a controlled substance second offense (hydromorphone, alprazolam aka Xanax, amphetamine, acetaminophen/hydrocodone): two years in prison on each suspended, fine and surcharge suspended. Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) second offense (serious misdemeanors): 365 days in jail all but seven suspended, fine and surcharge waived. First-offense OWI (serious misdemeanor): fine and surcharge, revoke driver’s license. Court costs assessed on all six counts. Supervised probation for two years.
State of Iowa vs. Jacob A. Hartwell, 37, Readlyn, driving while license is barred: five days in jail, fine and surcharge suspended, court costs assessed.
State of Iowa vs. Kody A. Letts, 31, Winthrop, assault on a peace officer causing bodily injury: jail 365 days suspended, fine and surcharge suspended, court costs assessed, consecutive to felony; simple misdemeanor dismissed.
Serious Misdemeanors
State of Iowa vs. Nicholas J. Tekippe, New Hampton, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana): deferred judgment, self-probation one year, substance abuse evaluation, civil penalty and court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Alexandra I. Cain, 30, Waverly, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana): judgment deferred, self-probation one year, substance abuse evaluation, civil penalty and court costs.
State of Iowa vs. David A. Nielson, 57, Waterloo, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine): five days in jail, fine and surcharge waived, court costs assessed, probation one year. Simple misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed with costs.
State of Iowa vs. Jessica L. Mackey, 24, Waterloo, assault causing bodily injury: judgment deferred, supervised probation one year, civil penalty and court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Jonathon P. Owens, 24, Waverly, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana): judgment deferred, self-probation one year, civil penalty and court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Isaiah Q. Betterton Determan, 19, Mason City, driving while license is revoked: fine and surcharge imposed, court costs assessed. Charge of speeding dismissed with costs.
Simple Misdemeanors
State of Iowa vs. Seth A. Weesner, 31, Waverly, huffing: fine and surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Mattea C. Cyrus, 31, Waterloo, fifth-degree theft: fine and surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Jaylen A. Downs, 21, Union, provide false identification information: fine and surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Robin A. Schares, 51, Waterloo, fifth-degree theft: fine and surcharge plus court costs. Failed to appear for trial.
State of Iowa vs. Matthew Barta, 21, Waverly, assault: fine and surcharge plus court costs.
Probation Revocation
State of Iowa vs. Melissa J. Garbes, 42, Tripoli, probation revocation: Department of Corrections residential facility one year; original disposition on aggravated misdemeanor, second-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
State of Iowa vs. Bryan E. McCloud, 40, Oskaloosa, probation revocation: fifth-degree theft, $200 bond forfeited and applied toward victim restitution ($100) and court costs, discharged from self-probation; original disposition suspended sentence, self-probation one year, $100 restitution.
State of Iowa vs. Paul M. Weidler, 21, Waverly, probation revocation: 30 days in jail. Remain in custody pending placement at residential facility in Marshalltown for one year; original disposition on first-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) (serious misdemeanor) and deferred judgment on third-degree sexual abuse (Class C felony).