Marriages
Courtney Pirc and Dakota Rueber, both of Cedar Falls, Sept. 3.
Amber Thompson and Aaron Hughes, both of Waverly, Sept. 10.
Preston Burman and Katie Wedeking, both of Janesville, Sept. 10.
Anthony Wahlgren and Kimberly Miller, of Waverly, Sept. 17
Kathleen Timmer, of Cedar Falls, and Kent Ehrich, of Waverly, Sept. 23.
Daniel Brinkman and Ona Brandt, both of Waverly, Sept. 24.
Heather Petersen and Brian Foster, of Waverly, Sept. 24.
Aaron Wilcox and Jenna Fussell, both of Grand Rapids, Sept. 24.
Scheduled Violation
State of Iowa vs. Chinni Yalamanchili, 37, Cedar Falls, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Bilal M. Abdulkhaliq, 60, Allison, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Brian K. Hartson, 54, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Emily D. Liston, 47, Lakeville, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Justin S. Hoelscher, 46, Waverly, failure to maintain control.
State of Iowa vs. Carlena T. Harvey Tapplin, 23, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Blake J. Johnson, 22, Plainfield, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Aaron Franco Jr., 39, Houston, Texas, no valid driver’s license and speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Tyrell S. Spears, 33, North Mankato, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Penni Hersh, 26, Waterloo, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Lisa L. Stabenow, 49, Charles City, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Eddie E. Gingerich, 20, Hawkeye, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Elige J. Jamar III, 36, Markham, Ill., dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Dillan D. Constant, 28, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Karsen T. Seehase, 23, Readlyn, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Austin M. Klingsmith, 20, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Steven A. Burin, 37, Norwalk, Calif., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Perry B. Atkins, 34, Brooklyn Park, Minn., no valid driver’s license and speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Morgan A. McGarvey, 24, Fairbank, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Connor A. Dietz, 21, Nashua, failure to display registration plate.
State of Iowa vs. Desmond D. McGee, 32, Hattiesburg, Miss., failure to provide proof of financial liability and speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Ward T. Beavers, 56, Monticello, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Connor K. Croell, 21, New Hampton, failure to maintain registration plate.
State of Iowa vs. Michael L. Johnson Jr., 35, Saint Paul, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kenneth Hussey II, 39, Nashua, registration violation.
State of Iowa vs. Heather E. Moore, 55, Little Canada, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. John R. Majchrzak, 40, Marine on St. Croix, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. James D. Harbert, 42, Reinbeck, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Elizabeth J. Kelliher, 35, Marion, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. April S. Drew, 41, Vinton, operation without registration card or plate.
State of Iowa vs. Phillip P. Rhomberg, 20, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield and failure to display registration plate.
State of Iowa vs. Megan Jean M. Salcedo, 42, Readlyn, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Nathan A. Gutierrez, 32, Clear Lake, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Letrell M. Baggett, 43, Saint Paul, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Roman A. Lahr, 25, Rochester, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jessica L. Schildman, 45, Springfield, Ill., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Christopher M. Meinders, 26, Waterloo, driving or towing an unsafe vehicle and speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Andrew J. Sparks, 33, Cottage Grove, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Cher A. Block, 48, Independence, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Anthony E. Hinton, 36, Oelwein, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Therese Molloy, 70, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Sidney Chatman, 37, Waverly, no valid driver’s license and speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jamal R. Britt, 23, North Las Vegas, Nev., speeding
State of Iowa vs. Brandon J. McCann, 24, Readlyn, failure to maintain registration plate.
State of Iowa vs. Patrick J. Schmelzer, 48, Cresco, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Rylee Barbara M. Kruse, 18, Fredericksburg, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
State of Iowa vs. Cole M. Horkheimer, 30, Frederika, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Gaspar Molina, 53, Minneapolis, Minn., hours of service violation and speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Mason T. Thompson, 21, Janesville, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Cody A. Brown, 24, Fairbank, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Landen C. Kampman, 19, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
State of Iowa vs. Aubrey M. Bonefas, 21, Clarksville, failure to maintain registration plate.
State of Iowa vs. Jessica J. Jones, Nashua, 30, failure to maintain registration plate.
State of Iowa vs. Michael T. Minikwu, 37, Clermont, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kendall L. Sturtz, 19, Marion, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Cole T. Diesburg, 27, Nashua, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
State of Iowa vs. Alexandra D. Burtch, 29, Iowa City, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Joshua T. Kramp, 20, Streamwood, Ill., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Joseph N. Leverton, 52, Woodbury, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. David J. Martin, 43, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kathy M. Krekelberg, 55, East Bethel, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Samantha K. Gipper, 35, Readlyn, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Mokhtar Sedahmed M. Sedahmed, 39, Eagan, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Mathew C. Trimble, 61, Shoreview, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Joanna C. Landau, 52, Clear Lake, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Michael J. Lamb, 35, Waterloo, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Erica R. Eenhuis, 19, Garner, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Tristin L. Beahr, 24, Jesup, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Peter A. Sample, 53, Bloomington, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Benjamin E. Recker, 43, Dundee, maximum width of vehicle, maximum group axle weight violation and maximum gross weight violation.
State of Iowa vs. Mario de Jesus Acat, 20, Clarion, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Niurka J. Simpson, 44, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Renee Hissner, 50, Charles City, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kelvin T. Nelson, 54, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
State of Iowa vs. Braydon E. Fisher, 23, Charles City, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Nathan K. Sisk, 36, Foley, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Joe M. Brummel, 36, Springfield, Ill., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Holly J. Dorn, 42, Tripoli, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Alicia M. Shaffer, 32, Independence, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Austin B. Scherzberg, 30, New London, Minn., speeding
State of Iowa vs. Michael R. Gothard, 38, Readlyn, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Ericvan A. McDavid, 47, Sandy Springs, Ga., failure to comply with safety regulations.
State of Iowa vs. Randy L. Combs, 68, Waterloo, no driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
State of Iowa vs. Jose L. Santos Montemayor, 21, Mason City, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Elisabeth C. Pattison, 25, Lake Elmore, Calif., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Bryce M. Riniker, 23, West Burlington, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Joshua J. Kimm, 42, Swisher, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Curtis W. Hall V, 24, Richfield, Minn., no valid driver’s license and speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Lori Bergstrom, 62, Adams, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Titus Y. Korlor, 27, Fargo, N.D., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Terris A. Schmitz, 41, Sumner, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jiyun Park, 55, Iowa City, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Alexandro Gil Sanchez, 20, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Baylee R. Kronfeld, 21, Davenport, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Samuel R. Venegas, 50, Chicago, Ill., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Stephanie A. Gerleman, 40, Fredericksburg, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Wolfgang V. Strovers, 28, Grinnell, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
State of Iowa vs. Bryce D. Jones, 23, Johnston, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Colin M. Chestnut, 21, Waverly, vehicle failed to respond to steady red light.
State of Iowa vs. Trevor J. Harris, 30, Fredericksburg, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Michael D. Kime, 45, Waucoma, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Zachery M. Quentin, 22, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Robert W. Thompson, 51, Latrobe, Pa., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Peter H. Buzynski, 57, Henderson, Nev., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kristi A. Endelman, 44, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. William K. Ashton, 20, Woodbury, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Elizabeth G. Roberts, 61, Saint Paul, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Sydney M. Essler, 21, Rosemount, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. James T. Peters, 64, Independence, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Travis J. Larson, 46, Fayette, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Nathan G. Dirnberger, 47, Cape Girardeau, Mo., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Sadmin Ravmanovski, 32, Clinton, dark window or windshield and speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Glenda A. Kleitsch, 58, Readlyn, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Toribio Palacios Visoso, 37, Saint Paul, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Amber L. Pugh, 46, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Charles H. Black, 43, Crystal, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jason T. Askins, 46, Plymouth, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. David A. Boul, 42, Saint Charles, Mo., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Michael L. Van Sloun, 43, Edina, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Brittany Ann L. Booth, 50, Mount Vernon, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Zietus M. Hill, 37, Manchester, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Gordon J. Boge, 63, Charles City, maximum gross weight violation and two counts of maximum group axle weight violation.
State of Iowa vs. Stone L. Peters Schmudlach, 24, Tripoli, maximum gross weight violation and two counts of maximum group axle weight violation.
State of Iowa vs. Sammy L. Renning, 18, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Harold Lamotte M. Eustice Jr., 45, Port Royal, S.C., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Alan D. Schwemm, 77, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
State of Iowa vs. Wyatt M. Duehr, 27, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Steven B. Flugge, 61, Cresco, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Imadeldin M. Mohamed, 42, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Terry L. Buss, 62, Hampton, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Robert R. Brant, 42, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Neal G. Ketron III, 58, Eldridge, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Aaron A. Matthias, 46, Fairbank, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Bronson E. Schoonover, 34, Fredericksburg, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
State of Iowa vs. Craig M. Pavelec, 35, Denver, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Heather J. Holdgrafer, 45, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Taylor W. Folkerts, 19, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Anthony M. Koehler, 59, Wentzville, Mo., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Donnette L. Groeneveld, 59, Allison, operating a non-registered vehicle.
State of Iowa vs. Eryka J. Hitchings, 21, Waterloo, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Luis E. Capote Jr., 30, Baytown, Texas, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Rene E. Cabirac III, 42, Waterloo, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Thomas G. Wicks IV, 49, Eden Prairie, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kaylee E. Carney, 26, Shell Rock, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Lee E. Minikus, 78, Cedar Falls, expired driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Steven J. Sturm, 50, Springfield, Ill., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Gary N. Ward, 74, Denver, operating non-registered vehicle.
State of Iowa vs. Tauseef Akhtar, 36, Baltimore, Md., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Tal Leizer, 21, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kayla J. Wubbena, 30, Alden, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kari R. Foelske, 51, Waverly, registration violation.
State of Iowa vs. Marlene Cuauhtenango, 26, Waterloo, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Lillian K. Siebrands, 24, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Ryder L. Block, 18, Waverly, following too closely.
State of Iowa vs. Shaji V. Nanoo, 53, Seabrook, Texas, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Emma C. Seward, 19, Waverly, underage possession of alcohol.
State of Iowa vs. Bradyn A. Burman, 19, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Donovan J. Wessel, 19, Waverly, underage possession of alcohol.
State of Iowa vs. Ian C. Cuvelier, 19, Shell Rock, underage possession of alcohol.
State of Iowa vs. Bonnie J. Henry, 52, Evansdale, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Pamala J. Campbell, 75, Waverly, failure to yield left turn.
State of Iowa vs. Alan D. Meyer, 54, Sumner, operation without registration.
Non-Scheduled Traffic
State of Iowa vs. Noah R. McMillen, 35, Vinton, driving while license is denied, suspended, canceled: failed to appear; fine, surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Brian K. Hartson, 54, Cedar Rapids, driving while license is denied, suspended, canceled: failed to appear; fine, surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Austin M. Klingsmith, 20, Waverly, driving while license is denied, suspended, canceled: failed to appear; fine, surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Kurt C. Haas, 19, driving while license is denied, suspended, canceled; fine, surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Kelvin T. Nelson, 54, Eldora, driving while license is denied, suspended, canceled; fine, surcharge and court costs.
OWI
State of Iowa vs. Gustavo S. Rodriguez Curiel, 31, Riverdale, Georgia, first-offense OWI: two days in jail, fine and surcharge plus court costs, driver’s license revoked.
State of Iowa vs. Dean M. J. Martells, Laporte City, 36, first-offense OWI: 180 days in jail all but eight suspended, half of fine, surcharge and court costs; obtained temporary restricted license, probation one year.
State of Iowa vs. Jessica L. Mackey, 24, Waterloo, first-offense OWI: 30 days in jail all but two suspended, fine and surcharge plus court costs, court attorney fees, driver’s license revoked, probation one year.
State of Iowa vs. Christopher C. Ator, 41, Charles City, second-offense OWI: two years in prison, OWI/321J Program, fine and surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Kyle R. Squires, 24, Waverly, second-offense OWI, seven days in jail, fine and surcharge plus court costs, driver’s license revoked.
State of Iowa vs. Kayla M. Hallett, 27, Nashua, second-offense OWI: two years in prison, OWI Prison 321J Program, fine and surcharge plus court costs; and driving while license revoked: 10 days in jail, fine and surcharge waived, court costs assessed. Sentences to be served concurrently. Driving privileges barred for six years.
State of Iowa vs. Shawn C. Weipert, 36, Clarksville, first-offense OWI: 90 days with all but four suspended, obtained temporary restricted license, half of fine waived plus surcharge and court costs, probation for one year.
State of Iowa vs. Joshua W. Born, 23, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI: 180 days in jail with all but four suspended, fine and surcharge plus court costs, driver’s license revoked, probation one year.