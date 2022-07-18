Marriages
Dakota Garretson and Kilie Popes, both of Shell Rock, June 11.
Caitlyn Rochford and Kyle Carlson, both of Greene, June 23.
Richard Lindell and Amy Snow, both of Waverly, June 25.
Catherine Hauser and Kolton VanNatta, both of Tripoli, June 25.
Tammi Moothart and Trent Valde, both of Readlyn, June 25.
Cory Stephens and Sara Herbers, both of Waverly, June 27.
Paige Marsh and Mitchel Siech, both of Waverly, July 1.
Madisen Husome and Benjamin O’Neal, both of Cedar Falls, July 1.
Tiffany Usher and Antonio Wilson, July 1.
Madysen Espeland and Beau Sorenson, both of Waverly, July 2.
Dissolutions
Michelle A. Caswell, Waverly, vs. Paul E. Jones, Jr., Waverly, final decree, June 10.
Brent Mehmen, Waverly, vs. Anita F. Mehmen (Anita F. Perkins), final decree, June 10.
Janice J. Peters, Waverly, vs. Darwyn W. Peters, Sumner, final decree, June 13.
Angela A. Wagner (Michelle A. Caswell), Denver, vs. Christopher E. Wagner, Janesville, final decree, June 16.
Civil
Small Claims
Hauge Associations Incorporated vs. Chassidy M. Schweer of Waverly, medical debt, dismissed without prejudice on June 15.
Farms Win Coop vs. Joseph Cole of Waverly, nonpayment of products and services, order for judgment on June 17, $743.30 plus interest from June 17, 2022.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Melissa Warner of Tripoli, credit card debt, default judgment on June 17, $680.03 plus interest.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Amy M. Dunlap of Waverly, credit card debt, default judgment, $718.93 plus interest from June 17, 2022.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Dawn Madden of Waverly, credit card debt, order for judgment on June 17, $5946.83 inclusive of pre-filing interest plus interest from June 17, 2022.
Dispositions Filed
OWI
State of Iowa vs. Kerensa J. Burkhardt, 48, Waverly, first-offense OWI; sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 20 suspended, a fine with surcharge, court costs assessed.
State of Iowa vs. Kent M. Schawn, 37, Sumner, first-offense OWI; sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but eight suspended, fine and surcharge, court costs
State of Iowa vs. Emilee R. Simon, 20, first-offense OWI and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana); judgment deferred for one year, supervised probation, civil penalty and surcharge, attorney fees.
State of Iowa vs. Jamie Al. Coyle, 50, Davenport, first-offense OWI; sentenced to 90 days in jail with all but eight suspended, fine and surcharge, court costs, attorney fees.
State of Iowa vs. Brian C. Jungling, 25, Shell Rock, second-offense OWI; sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but seven suspended, fine and surcharge, court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Sarah Butler, 36, Waverly, second-offense OWI; two years with all but seven suspended, fine and surcharge, court costs, attorney fees.
State of Iowa vs. Bryce R. Hatten, 20, Winterset, first-offense OWO; 30 days in jail with all but two suspended, fine and surcharge, court costs, attorney fees.
State of Iowa vs. Robert A. Towell, 49, Cedar Falls, third-offense OWI; five years in prison imposed, OWI Prison Program, concurrent with Black Hawk County OWI case, fine and surcharge.
Non-Scheduled Traffic
State of Iowa vs. Tammy L. Evans, 46, Clarksville, driving while license under suspension and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled; two fines.
State of Iowa vs. Noah R. McMillen, 35, Mason City, driving while license under suspension and driving while license denied, suspended, canceled; two fines.
State of Iowa vs. Jesus H. Camacho Nunez, Postville, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, fine.
State of Iowa vs. Kelsie O’Donnell, Waverly, 29, first-offense unlawful passing of school bus, fine.
State of Iowa vs. minor, 17, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of school bus, fine.
Scheduled Violation Dispositions
William A. Thompson, Waverly, speeding.
Tammy L. Evans, Clarksville, speeding.
Renae A. Shoars, Clarksville, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Riley J. Pruin, Waverly, fail to open stop sign and yield right of way.
Braden W. Blaylock, Waverly, fail to give notice of address or name change.
Robert A. Towell, Cedar Falls, open container driver 21 years old or older.
Maria F. Lopez, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding and no valid drivers license.
Michael W. Kerker, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Artivous M. Johnson, Memphis, Tenn., speeding.
Joshua J. Kleinhans, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Kassandra L. Frost, Waterloo, speeding.
Donte T. Jackson, Knoxville, dark window or windshield.
Devonta K. White, Evansdale, dark window or windshield.
Sidney Chatman, Waverly, speeding.
Joseph C. Hills, Jr., Charles City, operating without registration card or plate.
Sidney Chatman, Waverly, no valid drivers license.
Noah R. McMillen, Mason City, operation without registration or plate and dark windshield.
Cody J. Driscoll, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield.
Andrew M. Beveridge, White Bear Township, Minn., speeding.
Yoshida L. Thomas, Waterloo, dark window or windshield.
Jayden A. Jost, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield and operation without registration card or plate.
Justin R. Aboud, San Jose, Calif., speeding.
Donald V. Lund, Cedar Falls, speeding and no valid drivers license.
Jardez T. Hollingsworth, Waterloo, speeding.
Jarrin R. Santiago, Waverly, speeding.
Latoya T. Wilson, Waverly, speeding.
Kevin P. Smetana, Spring Valley, Wis., speeding.
Tina M. Pinter, Waucoma, speeding.
Takeilla J. Brown Williams, St. Louis, Mo., speeding and no valid drivers license.
Joshua J. Lang, Westgate, dark window or windshield.
Chad M. Zahasky, Decorah, operation without registration card or plate.
Kaylea J. Norman, Wylie, Texas, speeding.
Nicholas A. Kreimeyer, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate.
Michael D. Craig, Merrifield, Minn., speeding.
Justin J. Schmitz, Fairbank, use electronic communication device age 18.
Madison E. M. Waterloo, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product.
Nyongoro Jafari, Rock Island, Ill., speeding.
Ayala A. Zarate, Omaha, Neb., speeding.
Zachary M. Vititoe, Selma, failure to comply with safety regulations rule.
Hannah J. Mihm, Denver, Iowa, speeding.
Kelsey L. V. Shoaff, Ely, dark window or windshield.
Gabrielle L. Sinram, Clarksville, dark window or windshield.
Antoine Cloyd, Charles City, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Christopher B. Kolle, Dubuque, speeding.
Deleon D. Davis, Saint Paul, Minn., no valid drivers license.
Caitlin R. Kaltenbach, Canfield, Ohio, failure to maintain or use safety belts and person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product.
Jeffrey S. Burrows, Tripoli, speeding.
Charles A. Louk, Jr., Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Tami Hanover, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Louisa H. Mullin, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding.
Demon D. M. Calhoun, St. Louis, Mo., speeding.
Russell A. Damme, Jr., Sumner, speeding.
Brandi N. Loomis, Sumner, speeding.
Christa L. Wiarda, Ackley, speeding.
Aaron M. McCalip, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding.
Kelsi R. Patten, Charles City, speeding.
Jesus H. Camacho Nunez, Postville, dark window or windshield.
Samuel P. Smith, Waverly, failure to comply with safety regulations rule.
Roland Johnson, Jr., Waverly, dark window or windshield.
Justin M. Matthias, Readlyn, speeding.
Janie M. McGee, Jackson, Miss., speeding.
Dallin A. Hart, Vineyard, Utah, speeding.
Atzel A. Vargas Garcia, Saint Paul, Minn., speeding.
Johnathan E. Depauw, Geneseo, Ill., speeding.
Dylan I. Howard, Independence, speeding.
Melissa S. Harshbarger, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield.
Micah J. VanHorn, Calmar, operation without registration card or plate.
Alexis M. Hoppe, Cresco, dark window or windshield.
Amanda C. Blaess, Fargo, N. D., speeding.
Martin Gomex Marceleno, Davenport, speeding.
Jose L. Castillo Nahuacatl, Olathe, Kan., speeding.
Yosadaq Esparza Moreno, Arkansas City, Kan., speeding.
Samantha R. Ralls, Waverly, fail to yield upon entering through highway.
Garret L. Clemen, Denver, Iowa, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Kaylee R. Stevick, Waterloo, speeding.
Teresa K. Meister, Tripoli, speeding.
Trace W. Steere, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Terrell E. Messerly, Mason City, dark window or windshield.
Victoria D. Ruch, Lakeville, Minn., speeding.
Melinda L. Scribner, Nashua, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Sandra K. Portz, Clinton, speeding.
James M. Scribner, Nashua, operation without registration card or plate.
Dylan M. Phillips, Marengo, dark window or windshield.
Mary K. Verkennes, Homosassa, Fla., speeding.
Destiny Bernard, Smithboro, Ill., speeding.
Ellen H. Martin, Charles City, dark window or windshield.
Michaela M. Michaelson, West Saint Paul, Minn., speeding.
Ethan G. Bates, New Hampton, speeding.
Gary L. McShane, New Hampton, speeding.
Steven H. Nelson, Jr., Waterloo, dark window or windshield.
Valeria A. Cota, Iowa City, speeding.
Justin P. Reiher, Tripoli, dark window or windshield.
Mihai Popa, Ashland, Mo., speeding.
Denise Y. White, Peoria, Ill, speeding.
Kathleen A. Mitchell, Canton, Minn., speeding.
Tamella Hill, Charles City, speeding.
Donovan R. Stein, Eden Prairie, Minn., speeding.
Nathan S. Mannstedt, Wentzville, Mo., speeding.
Baw Min, Austin, Minn., speeding.
Emma G. James, Waverly, speeding.
Hilary E. Krause, Plainfield, speeding.
Lee J. Leonard, Des Moines, speeding.
Larry D. Nilges, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
Brandi A. Manahl, Dike, speeding.
Thomas S. Butters, Kalona, speeding.
Chester D. Yonushewski, Pueblo, Colo., speeding.
Mariah J. Lemaire, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Sara L. Wernimont, Waterloo, speeding.
Glen Marshall, Denver, Iowa, speeding.
Jennifer L. Kane, Ionia, fail to display registration plate.
Abby N. Huber, New Hampton, speeding.
Timothy L. Tellier, Cedar Rapids, texting/using mobile phone while operating.
Megan L. Manweiler, Sumner, speeding.
Denise L. Fike, Fargo, N.D., speeding.
Ram L. Thang, Fargo, N.D., speeding.
Terry A. Stephens, Overland Park, Kan., speeding.
Chase M. Harrell, Columbus, Ohio, speeding.
Javin S. Henry, Cedar Rapids, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Katherine E. Elliott, Waterloo, speeding.
Elizabeth M. Bergman, Fairbank, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Kent M. Johnson, Shakopee, Minn., speeding.
Ellah M. Cuvelier, Shell Rock, speeding.
Jason R. Oday, Dickinson, N.D., speeding.
Benedict B. Mauer, Denver, Iowa, speeding.
Paul T. Jorgensen, New Hope, Minn., speeding.
Valerie A. Hageman, Des Moines, speeding.
Diana E. Sanchez, Waterloo, speeding.
Jason M. Meyer, O Fallon, Mo., speeding.
Israel Rodriguez Gonzalez, Lime Springs, speeding.
Jacob A. Potter, Osage, speeding.
Bethany R. Shackelton, Manly, speeding.
Benita L. English, Mobile, Ala., speeding.
Jay R. Hess, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
Robert S. Webster, Hudson, speeding.
Rosa D. Marroquin, Newnan, Ga., speeding.
Elizabeth M. Robinson, Webster, Wis., speeding.
Luca N. Scheibler, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Christopher J. Mannion, Waterloo, speeding.
Yiyang Chen, St. Louis, Mo., speeding.
Randall J. Boomgaarden, Marshall, Minn., speeding.
Michelle E. Guillet, Rochester, Minn., speeding.
Traci G. Bowermaster, White Bear Towns, Minn., speeding.
Curtis Schick, Sumner, speeding.
Samantha R. Nolte, Bondurant, speeding.
Brilee E. Hoemann, Hampton, Va., speeding.
Jad A. Carlson, Hermantown, Minn., speeding.
Triston T. Aswegan, Oelwein, speeding.
Levi T. Tank, New Hampton, speeding.
Ava M. Abbo, Bloomfield, Min., speeding.
Darin D. Lynch, Bloomington, speeding.
Danny Spencer, Robbinsdale, Minn., speeding.
Michelle A. Wilkinson Thomas, Janesville, fraudulent use of registration and operating non-registered vehicle.
Dennis S. Smith, Cedar Rapids, fail to carry registration card.
Chloe E. Usher Bobenmoyer, New Hampton, fail to carry registration card.
Alexandra M. Belechto, Waverly, speeding.
Valery Vola, Moline, Ill, speeding.
Fred L. Green, Nashville, Tenn., speeding.
Devon M. Erickson, Denver, speeding.
Casey S. Hataway, Waverly, speeding.
Charles M. Goldberg, Burnsville, Minn., speeding.
Willum M. Spree, Shell Rock, speeding.
Lwe Paw, Indianapolis, Ind., speeding.
Ashish K. Pal, Cleveland, Ohio, speeding.
Dylan K. Meyer, Buffalo, Minn., speeding.
Roy G. Arias, Indio, Cali., speeding.
Juan C. Andres Quinto, Waterloo, speeding.
Javin S. Henry, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
John C. Christianson, Nashville, Tenn., speeding.
Chad M. Ott, Readlyn, operation golf cart.
Justin D. Cason, Des Moines, no valid drivers license.
Joshua R. Pitz, Nashua, operation without registration.
Joseph D. Ulrich, Cedar Falls, speeding.
Damon D. Schmidt, Waterloo, registration violation.
Crystal R. Cordray, Centerville, speeding.
Sarah J. Long, Waverly, improper use of lanes.
Taryn L. Willbee, Tripoli, speeding.
Colton B. Matthew, Waverly, operating with expired drivers license.
Corey W. Carlson, Waterloo, speeding.
Christopher D. Corcoran, Dows, speeding.
Alison M. Kass, Manchester, speeding.
Jennifer M. Boeckmann, Waverly, speeding.
James M. Oney, Independence, Ky., failure to use seatbelt.
Marlene M. Fasse, Waverly, failure to yield upon entering through highway.
David W. Kelm, Clarksville, failure to use seatbelt.