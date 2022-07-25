Dissolutions
Angela A. Wagner, Denver, v. Christopher E. Wagner, Janesville, final decree, June 16.
Criminal Charges June 10 to June 21
Aggravated Misdemeanor Charges
State of Iowa vs. Elizabeth M. Leiss, 36, Cedar Rapids, third-degree criminal.
Serious Misdemeanor Charges
State of Iowa vs. Elizabeth M. Leiss, 36, Cedar Rapids, mischief and assault on a peace officer.
Simple Misdemeanor Charges
State of Iowa vs. Elizabeth M. Leiss, 36, Cedar Rapids, public intoxication.
Dispositions Filed June 10 to June 21
Felonies
State of Iowa vs. Karen K. Boelman, 74, Cedar Falls, first-degree theft (Class C); deferred judgment, probation two to three years, pay victim restitution of $24,925, civil penalty imposed but suspended; dependent adult abuse-exploitation (Class D) dismissed.
Aggravated Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Nicole M. Vanmeighem, 31, Waverly, third-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance enhanced (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance enhanced (marijuana), prostitution; two years in prison on each count, to serve concurrently, all suspended; fines and surcharges, suspended; court costs assessed; two years on supervised probation.
State of Iowa vs. Jacob A. Hartwell, 37, Readlyn, driving while barred; five days in jail, fine, surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Jacqueline Mendel, 57, Waverly, violation of a no-contact order; dismissed.
Serious Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Marcia K. Richardson, Tuscon, Ariz., fourth-degree theft; dismissed (deceased).
Simple Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Sarah E. Butler, 36, Waverly, interference with official acts; fine, surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Robin A. Schares, Tripoli, criminal mischief; fine, surcharge and court costs.
Probation Violation
State of Iowa vs. Carl M. Adams, 36, Waterloo, probation violation; 45 days in jail, concurrent with 45 days in a serious misdemeanor case violation.