Non-Scheduled Traffic
State of Iowa vs. Kiemo D. O’Neal, 41, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; fine plus surcharge and court costs.
Scheduled Traffic
State of Iowa vs. Samuel D. Fransdal, New Hampton, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Lisa M. Lukac, unknown, failure to provide proof of financial liability and speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Logan W. Brubaker, Reinbeck, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Catherine B. Wood, Lowry, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Quanitrea I. Davis, Davenport, fail to display registration plate and no valid driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Christopher A. Alford, Bigfork, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kiemo D. O’Neal, 41, Waterloo, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. David E. Frank, Evansdale, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Daniel S. Thiltgen, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Hope V. Dewey, Rake, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Tyler R. Setzer, Stanley, Wisc., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Blake R. Anderson, Excelsior, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jared M. Stewart, Oelwein, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Blake S. Judisch, Shell Rock, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jessica A. Loberg, Mason City, operation without registration card or plate.
State of Iowa vs. Olumuyiwa Lekuti, Burnsville, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Sean L. Sisson, Denver, Iowa, no valid driver’s license and failure to deliver title as required.
State of Iowa vs. Jacob A. Schneider, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate.
State of Iowa vs. Letrica L. Roberts, Tuscaloosa, Ala., speeding and no valid driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Shane A. Miller, Tripoli, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Antonio C. Bonner, Beatrice, Ala., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Francisco G. Jones, Cedar Falls, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Reggie D. Jones, Paducah, Kent., speeding and operating non-registered vehicle.
State of Iowa vs. Lestine P. Martin, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Michael J. McDermott, Epwroth, unsafe turn or failure to give signal.
State of Iowa vs. Douglas J. Bertram, Janesville, failure to provide proof of financial liability.
State of Iowa vs. Carter J. Harris, St. Cloud, Fla., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jason E. Smith, Beech Island, S.C., speeding and no valid driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Jessica L. Stecklein, Cascade, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Olivia I. Pringle, Tripoli, failure to comply with safety regulations rule.
State of Iowa vs. Darrin M. Piehl, Fairbank, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Juan J. Lesme Villalba, New Orleans, La., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jean A. Gienau, Tripoli, no valid driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Carter J. Bussanmas, Indianola, first-offense possess/purchase alcohol by person 18, 19, 20.
State of Iowa vs. Graham W. Owen, Coralville, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Brooke J. Miller, Dunkerton, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Joshua M. Edney, Fort Hood, Tex., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Alexandra N. Strunk, Bloomington, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kimberly K. Conner, Ionia, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Dynasty K. Mitchell, Edina, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Robert G. McNeese, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Ranae K. Carey, Ionia, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Megan J. Eimers, Grundy Center, operation without registration card or plate.
State of Iowa vs. Nelson J. Serrano Farias, Arecibo, Puerto Rico, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
State of Iowa vs. Carlos D. Cabrera Perez, Manati, Puerto Rico, speeding and failure to maintain or use safety belts.
State of Iowa vs. Shaunteana R. Verner Lepak, Pewaukee, Wisc., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Zachary A. Young, Waterloo, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product.
State of Iowa vs. Darryl E. Ford, Jr., Brooklyn Park, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Monique R. Maxson, Alden, driving wrong side of two-way highway.
State of Iowa vs. Jamez T. Copes, Enterprise, Ala., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Christine A. Neilson, Shell Rock, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Tabatha A. Corathers, Nashua, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Steven C. Wilford, Saint Paul, Minn., no valid driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Kira D. Sommerlot, Tripoli, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Steven C. Wilford, Saint Paul, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Marriya R. Randall, Saint Paul, Minn., no valid driver’s license and speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Samuel L. Jungrman, Dixon, Ill., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jaime A. Swan, Somerset, Wisc., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Imani M. Williams, Coralville, no valid driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Luke P. Brown, Greene, failure to maintain or use safety belts.
State of Iowa vs. Jordan L. Holmes, Waverly, no valid driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Willum M. Spree, Shell rock, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Laura A. Jaghlit, Fairfax Station, Virg., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Ruby C. Elliott, Ogden, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Mark J. Foley, Oelwein, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Holly M. Smith, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Sean D. Chugden, Madisonville, La., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Gary D. Shrader, Cedar Falls, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Brock J. Heller, Charles City, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Lois E. Boullion, Tripoli, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Cody M. Sadler, Mason City, dark window or windshield.
State of Iowa vs. Kyle W. Freeman, Coon Rapids, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Zachory K. Schick, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Haley R. Ganfield, Marion, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Gavyn J. Byrd, Longview, Tex., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Chelsea A. Kendall, Spotsylvania, Va., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Trenton R. Burkhalter, Stacy, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Logan J. Weber, Waconia, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Margaret J. Boersma, Waterloo, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. David L. Woler, Denver, Iowa, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Casey T. Deroo, Iowa City, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Sharon A. Storlie, Spring Grove, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Austin J. Patton, Marion, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Charles T. Nance, Lamar, Mo., first-offense possess/purchase alcohol by person 18, 29, 20.
State of Iowa vs. Dean A. Buhr, Sumner, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Trevor M. Donahue, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Dale W. Peterson, Stillwater, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Mateo A. Oyarzun, Iowa City, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Ethan E. Krabbenhoft, Denver, Iowa, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Juan J. Mejia Gomez, Apple Valley, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jennifer D. Degerengel, Geneseo, Ill., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jon S. Wendel, Lakewood Ranch, Fla., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Radoslav Srijemac, Waterloo, fail to display registration plate.
State of Iowa vs. Jonattan Rivera Gonzales, Fairmont, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Samira Habibovich, Rochester, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Cole W. Hotz, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Maria Del Rosario Vargas, Kalona, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Chazmond A. Heeren, Waverly, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
State of Iowa vs. Mani S. Musani, Waterloo, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Joshua D. McGathy, Kasson, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Brian A. Buchholz, Waverly, maximum group axle weight violation and maximum gross weight violation.
State of Iowa vs. Kacy M. Selje, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Colin T. Frese, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Douglas J. Bertram, Janesville, fraudulent use of registration and no driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Georgetta N. Alston, Fitchburg, Wisc., no driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Joshua L. White, Waterloo, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Madelyn S. Cain, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Nina Espino Curtis, Waterloo, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. William R. Davidson, Weston, Fla., no driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Brycen C. Carter, Ellsinore, Mo., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Larry D. Halligan, Jr., Janesville, no driver’s license.
State of Iowa vs. Aristote N. Mbiyavanga, Cedar Rapids, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Rudyard T. Dyer, Saint Louis Park, Minn., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Avery M. Groen, Allison, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Gregory B. Johnston, St. Louis, Mo., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Salvador M. Cilisna Pu, Des Moines, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Justin M. Marco, Sibley, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Dennis J. Scheider, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Rodney K. Youngberg, New Hartford, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Kathie J. Whitt, Cedar Falls, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Jared W. Landsteiner, Yorkville, Ill., speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Treyce Ensign, Sumner, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Brandon T. Newcomb, New Hartford, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Shelby R. Scholten, Waverly, failure to use seatbelt.
State of Iowa vs. Charles A. Louk, Jr., Waverly, failure to use seatbelt.
State of Iowa vs. Madelyn S. Cain, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Barbara R. Snyder, Waterloo, violation of minor’s school license.
State of Iowa vs. Tadan A. Lange, Lowden, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Tyler J. Schrieber, Waverly, careless driving.
State of Iowa vs. Madolyn M. Homewood, Waverly, speeding.
State of Iowa vs. Robert J. Kepple, Greene, failure to yield left turn.