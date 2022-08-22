Waverly Newspapers publishes News of Record as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are compiled by Waverly Newspapers and taken from public documents at the courthouse in Bremer County. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. It is the policy of this paper that this column contain a complete record; requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.