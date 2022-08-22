Marriages
Seth Walker and Abigail Staebell, both of Waterloo, July 23.
Brittaney Helman and David Ruport, both of Denver, July 30.
Kimberly Wedeking and Brady Meyer, both of Waverly, July 30.
Jacob Joerger, of Readlyn, and Mackenzie Goeller, of Fairbank, July 30.
Krista Balek and Isaiah Nelson, both of Waterloo, Aug. 6.
Emily Harter and Ian McVay, both of Waverly, Aug. 6.
Criminal Charges Filed June 30 to July 7
Felonies
State of Iowa vs. Nathan A. Redman, 33, Parkersburg, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver as a habitual offender and second-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Aggravated Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Taylor D. Bohlen, 27, Janesville, child endangerment.
State of Iowa vs. Erik A. Siewertsen, 42, Riceville, driving while license barred.
Serious Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Megan M. Avenson, 19, Cedar Falls, fourth-degree theft.
Simple Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Nathan A. Redman, 33, Parkersburg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa vs. Taylor D. Bohlen, 27, Janesville, first-offense domestic abuse assault.
Dispositions Filed June 30 to July 7
Aggravated Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Christopher E. Garbes, 34, Tripoli, driving while license barred; 10 days in jail, fine and surcharge suspended, court costs assessed.
State of Iowa vs. Samuel D. Fransdal, 30, New Hampton, possession of marijuana, 30 days in jail with all but two suspended, fine and surcharge waived, court costs assessed. Two other charges and a citation dismissed.
State of Iowa vs. Carl M. Adams, 36, driving while license barred, 20 days in jail, fine and surcharge suspended, court costs assessed.