Civil
Shovel 1 Inc. DBA Crystal Heating and Plumbing vs. 1859 Ventures LLC of Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
BMC Aggregates, LC vs. Kane Transport Inc. of Omaha, Neb., dismissed with prejudice.
James R. Wehling and Emily Wheling vs. Carl Edgeton of Sumner, dismissed with prejudice.
Small Claims
Amanda McCabe vs. Justin Schmitz and Top Notch Tile and Construction LLC of Waterloo; verdict, judgment in favor of plaintiff, $2347.77 plus interest and costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., DBA MercyOne Waterloo vs. Meranda L. Roberts of Waverly, default judgment against defendant, $367.51 plus interest and costs.
Capital One Bank USA vs. Lori L. Mwangi of Waverly, default judgment against defendant, $3,040.19 plus interest and court costs.
Credit Bureau Services of IA Inc. vs. Heidi M. Shadow and Robert D. Shadow, default judgment against defendant, $2,141.53 plus interest.
Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC vs. Scott A. Deyo of Tripoli, dismissed with prejudice.
L.F. Noll Inc. vs. Nicholas Harken and Nichole Harken of Tripoli, judgment against defendants, $1,846.96 plus interest and costs.
Criminal Charges
Felonies
State of Iowa vs. Nathan A. Redman, 33, Parkersburg, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to deliver as a habitual offender and second-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Aggravated Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Tyler J. Buckmeier, 38, Oran, two counts child endangerment.
State of Iowa vs. Taylor D. Bohlen, 27, Janesville, child endangerment.
State of Iowa vs. Erik A. Siewertsen, 42, Riceville, driving while license barred.
Serious Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Joshua S. Marlow, 35, Denver, Iowa, driving while license barred.
State of Iowa vs. Megan M. Avenson, 19, Cedar Falls, fourth-degree theft.
Simple Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Nathan A. Redman, 33, Parkersburg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa vs. Taylor D. Bohlen, 27, Janesville, first-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa vs. Raini Kolleen Wright, Saint Paul, Minn., 52, provide false identification information.
OWI
State of Iowa vs. William J. O’Connell, 60, Frederika, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa vs. William V. Ison, Jr., 47, Clarksville, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa vs. Tad M. Chapin, Tripoli, 25, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa vs. Tyler J. Buckmeier, 38, Oran, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa vs. Alexander L. Dreesman, 24, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
Dispositions Filed
Felonies
State of Iowa vs. Dakota J. Moeller, 19, Cedar Falls, felonies second-degree theft, eluding or attempting to elude, carrying firearms on school grounds, second-degree criminal mischief, on each count five years in prison suspended, probation three to five years with substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, fines and surcharges suspended, court costs assessed. Aggravated misdemeanor operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two years in prison suspended. Restitution to Janesville School District of $3,718.64 and to David Seedortff $250.
Aggravated Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Christopher E. Garbes, 34, Tripoli, driving while license barred, 10 days in jail, fine and surcharge suspended, court costs assessed.
State of Iowa vs. Samuel F. David, 30, New Hampton, possession of marijuana, 30 days in jail all but two suspended, fine and surcharge waived, court costs assessed, supervised probation one year; possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of financial liability dismissed with costs; speeding, fine and surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Carl M. Adams, 36, Waterloo, driving while license barred, 20 days in jail, fine and surcharge suspended, court costs assessed.
Simple Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs. Brooke R. Sommerfelt, 33, violation of no-contact/protective order, seven days in jail.
State of Iowa vs. Jean A. Gienau, 71, Tripoli, operating without interlock, fine and surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Caden M. Trujillo, 18, Waverly, public intoxication, fine and surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa vs. Andrew J. Matson, 33, Parkersburg, junk and junk vehicles nuisance, fine and surcharge plus court costs.
OWI
State of Iowa vs. Alexis R. Hart, 38, Waterloo, second-offense OWI; two years with all but seven days suspended, fine plus surcharge and court costs, revoked driver’s license, probation for two years.
State of Iowa vs. Brooke R. Sommerfelt, 33, Oelwein, second-offense OWI, two years in with all but seven days suspended, fine plus surcharge and court costs, probation for two years.
State of Iowa vs. Timothy T. Robbins, 54, Plainfield, first-offense OWI, deferred judgment; self-probation one year, substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment, Drinking Driver’s School and civil penalty plus court costs.