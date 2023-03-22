Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Mitchel Lee Swank, 23, Benton, first-offense OWI and open container.
State of Iowa v. Taylor Rae Raymer, 22, Shell Rock, first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Kristi Ellen Endelman, 67, Waverly, convicted of reckless driving, fined $105 plus the statutory surcharge, appeal bond is set at $100.
State of Iowa v. Dalton Hunter Miller, 20, Malvern, AR, guilty of first-offense OWI and carrying weapons, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and is on self-probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $1,680 plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. David James Timmer, 64, Waterloo, guilty of second-offense OWI, sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Bremer County Jail with all but 7 days suspended, fined $1,875 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, driving privileges revoked, supervised probation for two years, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges: failure to maintain control and open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.
Sumner Building Center, Inc., Sumner v. Erwin Raber and Raber Roofing, found to be in default and judgment has been entered against them and have failed to perform under the contract by failing to make payment for the materials supplied, despite timely demand, a judgment entered for $28,808.38 plus interest at the applicable rate allowed by Iowa Law.