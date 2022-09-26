Civil
Dissolutions
Jason S. Dighton, Janesville vs. Michaela D. Siems-Dighton (Michaela D. Siems), Cedar Falls, court decree-dissolution.
Susan I. Tiedt, Sumner vs. David A. Tiedt, Sumner, court decree-dissolution.
Small Claims
Calvary SPV I, LLC, West Des Moines vs. Lucretia A. Lucy, Waverly, money judgment, dismissed with prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines vs. Ahmed E. Mohamed, Waverly, money judgment, dismissed without prejudice.
SCI Waverly MHP LLC, Waverly vs. Parties in Possession, Waverly, and Steve Wilkens, Waverly, forcible entry landlord/tenant, order that defendant(s) be removed.
SCI Waverly MHP LLC, Waverly vs. Parties in Possession, Waverly, and Christian L. Perry, Waverly, forcible entry landlord/tenant, order that defendant(s) be removed.
Civil, Misc.
Susan J. Woolley and Tommy R. Woolley vs. Rene M. Valverde and Nichole J. Valverde, other real property, plaintiff’s petition as to the claim of boundary acquiescence is granted. Claims of adverse possession and trespass are dismissed. Court costs of action are assessed to defendants.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Parties in Possession, Nicholas L. West and Spouse of Nicholas L. West, if any, mortgage, dismissed without prejudice.
Daniel D. Marsh vs. Ag Manufacturing & Technology, LLC and Rusty Kordick, breach of contract, plaintiff dismissed the claim with prejudice.
Calvary SPV I, LLC vs. Robin Albang, contract debt collection, plaintiff dismisses the claim without prejudice.