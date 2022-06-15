BRIEFS
Fort Dodge man to serve 2 years for high-speed chase
Shane B. Kirby, 52, of Fort Dodge, was sentenced to serve two years in prison on charges stemming from a November high-speed chase in Janesville.
In court records, Janesville Police Chief Taylor Cross said on the afternoon of Nov. 3, he saw a black Ford truck leaving Kwikstar, traveling eastbound on 275th Street. The truck’s registration had expired. Taylor pulled the truck over and asked for license, registration and proof of insurance. The driver didn’t have his driver’s license but a piece of paper in the truck identified him as Kirby. The passenger, who was the owner of the vehicle, said registration and proof of insurance were in the bed of the trunk.
As Taylor was checking the paperwork in his vehicle, Kirby took off driving the truck. They traveled eastbound on 275th Street at speeds up to 120 mph, according to court records. The truck turned southbound on a gravel road and Taylor continued to pursue at about 90 mph.
Due to heavy dust, Taylor slowed down and lost sight of the truck near the intersections of Leversee Road and Mount Vernon Road and ended the pursuit.
Taylor did a records check, which indicated that Kirby’s driver’s license had been suspended and there were multiple warrants out for his arrest.
At sentencing a fine and surcharge were suspended. Kirby’s prison term will be served concurrently with two Black Hawk County cases. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree theft for writing checks on his grandmother’s account without her permission, including writing a check for $30,571 to buy himself a vehicle while she was in a medically induced coma. He was sentenced to five years for second-degree theft for stealing a trailer.
DISSOLUTIONS
Andrew M. Nolte vs. Kristin M. Nolte, May 4, 2022.
CIVIL
SMALL CLAIMS
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Marc Happel of Sumner, default judgment $869.11 plus interest and court costs
Hauge Associates, Inc. vs. Christopher Grimm of Waverly, default judgment $1,940.74 plus interest and court costs, May 1.
Sartori Memorial Hospital, Inc. dba MercyOne vs. Mark Jones and Windy Jones of Waverly, default judgment $1,469.79 plus interest and court costs, May 1, 2022.
Sartori Memorial Hospital, Inc. dba MercyOne vs. Michael Nicklaus of Janesville, default judgment $1,266.54 plus interest and court costs, May 1, 2022.
CRIMINAL CHARGES FILED APRIL 28, 2022 to MAY 6, 2022
Simple Misdemeanor
A juvenile, 17, Waverly, unlawful passing of a school bus, May 3.
Violation of Probation
Bogart D. Fisher, 35, Cedar Rapids, order for hearing on probation revocation filed April 30, 2022.
DISPOSITIONS FILED
Felonies
State of Iowa vs Erik S. Miller, 23, Janesville, was sentenced on April 30, to five years in prison. He pled guilty to a Class D felony of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun and second-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a serious misdemeanor. The fine and surcharge were suspended pending good behavior. Charges of use of a dangerous weapon in commission of a crime, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
State of Iowa vs John R. Miller, 56, Waterloo, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on a charge of Class D felony third-offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), Class D felony third-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor). He was sentenced on May 2: 10 days in jail for driving while barred, two suspended five-year prison sentences on possession charges; he was placed on probation for two to five years with random drug and alcohol testing and fines of $1,025 and surcharges were suspended pending good behavior. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
State of Iowa vs Samuel D. Roberson, 25, Waterloo, pled guilty to a Class D felony charge of assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury. A five-year prison sentence was suspended, and he was ordered to spend 180 days in a residential facility and be on probation for two years with alcohol and drug testing. A fine was suspended.
Aggravated Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs Shane B. Kirby, 52, Fort Dodge, pled guilty to eluding (speed 25 over limit) and was sentenced on May 3, to two years; a fine and surcharge were suspended.
State of Iowa vs John W. Spooner, 59, Sumner, pled guilty to driving while barred and was sentenced on May 5, to 12 days in jail and ordered to pay court costs. A fine and surcharge were suspended.
Serious Misdemeanor
State of Iowa vs Jeffrey Whennen, Jr., 40, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and was sentenced on April 30, to three days in jail; he was ordered to pay court costs. A fined and surcharge were waived. A companion case with a simple misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Probation Revocation
State of Iowa vs Justice J. Goodwin, 35, Waterloo, violation of probation, suspended five-year prison sentence was revoked and a five-year prison sentence was imposed on May 3. Goodwin violated terms of their probation in March.
Probation Violation
State of Iowa vs Tyler D. Rindels, 21, Waterloo, found in contempt of court for violating probation and sentenced to three days in jail on May 3.
Misc.
State of Iowa vs Jason J. Martin, 33, Denver, Iowa, pled guilty to dogs/cats/livestock running at large on May 2. He was fined $105 and ordered to pay a surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa vs Brock R. Spencer, Russell, pled guilty to littering or depositing materials on May 6. He was fined $105 and ordered to pay a surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa vs McGuire P. Adams, 21, Clear Lake, pled guilty to littering or depositing materials on May 6. He was fined $105 and ordered to pay a surcharge and court costs.
The Waverly Newspaper publishes News of Record as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are compiled by Waverly Newspapers and taken from public documents at the courthouses in Bremer and Butler Counties. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. It is the policy of this paper that this column contain a complete record; requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.