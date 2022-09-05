Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Aug. 18
• A 2006 Freightliner semi tractor and trailer driven by Alexander Ross Bleeker, 30, of Marion, was hauling a large piece of equipment southbound on Highway 218. The semi tractor got off onto the shoulder where Bleeker lost control and tried to correct the action. The semi tractor lost the cargo causing the semi tractor to roll over and end up on its wheels. Bleeker was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries.
Aug. 27
• A 2004 Lexus SUV driven by Mark Duane Wagner, 54, of Alburnett, struck a deer.
Aug. 29
• A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Steven Paul Greene, 58, of Nashua, struck a deer.
Aug. 31
• A 2010 Ford Escape driven by a minor was stopped at the stop sign and turning east. At the same time there was a westbound vehicle in the turn lane that was turning to go north on Reed Ave. A 2013 Dodge Durango driven by Whiteny Marie Schirm, 28, of Sumner, was behind the turning vehicle and proceeded to continue west on 140th St. The minor pulled out from the stop sign without yielding to Schrim and was struck by the Durango. The minor was trapped and needed to be removed from the vehicle with assistance from Tripoli fire and transported by EMS to Unity Point. Schirm was uninjured and both vehicles are considered a total loss.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.