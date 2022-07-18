Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
June 30
• A 2015 Mercedes SUV driven by Shane Patrick Gavin, 35, of Edina, MN, was southbound at mile marker 216 on Highway 218 when it struck a deer in the roadway causing significant disabling damage to the vehicle.
• A 2015 Infiniti SUV driven by Stephen Gregory France, 45, of Bettendorf, was southbound at mile marker 216 on Highway 218 when it struck a deer that was in the roadway causing significant disabling damage.
July 7
• A 2016 Nissan Murano driven by Sarah Jean Alborn, 35, of Waverly, was southbound on Highway 218 around 250th St. when it struck a deer in the roadway causing significant disabling damage.
July 11
• A 2008 Volkswagen Touareg driven by a minor struck a deer.
• A 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Hailey May Robinson, 22, of Waverly, lost control from the roadway of Highway 63 North. Skid marks show a path that follows the vehicle into the ditch and into a cornfield resulting in $2,250 worth of damage to the field. The Ford Taurus exited the field and continued north in the ditch before running into a section of cat-tails at the corner of Highway 63 and 140th Ave. The vehicle became stuck in the mud and approximately eight inches of water. The vehicle sustained minor damage approximated at $500.
July 12
• A 2007 Dodge Caravan driven by Helen Kay Dettmer, 69, of Sumner, was southbound in the outside lane of traffic when Dettmer did not see the 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Amy Ann Kangas, 48, of Waverly, in front of her was slowing to turn onto 270th St. Dettmer stated that when she saw the Ford Explorer’s brake lights she thought she hit the gas and not the accelerator. Dettmer’s Caravan did strike the back of Kangas’s Ford Explorer. The Dodge Caravan then went through the ditch and into the yard at 2098 270th St. The Dodge Caravan did not stop until it struck the garage at this residence. There was significant damage to the garage and the contents inside the garage. The Dodge Caravan and Ford Explorer both received disabling damage and there were no injuries. Dettmer was cited.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.