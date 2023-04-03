Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
March 25
• A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Garret Lee Clemen, 33, of Denver, struck a deer.
March 26
• Richard Forrest Swenson, 76, of Rochester, Minnesota fell asleep at the wheel while driving a 2015 Kia Forte. He lost control and crashed into a field.
• A 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Spencer Keaton Rickenbaugh, 22, of Boonville, Indiana, was northbound when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway, causing disabling damage to the truck.
March 27
• A 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by Lori Larae Buehler, 59, of Westgate, was westbound in the 3000 block when Buehler struck a deer crossing the roadway causing significant damage.
• A 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Andy John Hintgen, 46, of Charles City, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.