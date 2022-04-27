CRIMINAL COURT
Felony case results
Adam Roy Williams, 39, of Winthrop, will spend up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Buchanan County District Court. All the sentences he received on April 26 will be served concurrently. He pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault by impeding normal breathing or circulation (Class D felony) for an assault on Sept. 14, 2019. He was sentenced to five years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the aggravated misdemeanors of tampering with a witness and domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood for an assault on Jan. 19, 2020. He received a pair of two-year prison terms. He pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness (aggravated misdemeanor) for a Jan. 21, 2020, incident, and received two years in prison. And, he pleaded guilty to failure to affix drug tax stamp (Class D felony) and possession of methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor), charges linked to a Jan. 10, 2021, arrest. He received a five-year prison term. All fines and surcharges in each case were suspended.
Felony filings
Jonathan Peter Jenkins, 43, of Waterloo, was charged April 25 with failure to affix drug stamp and a Class D felony controlled substance violation.
Jaden Antoine Johnson, 19, of West Union, on April 25 was charged with second-degree theft (Class D felony). According to the criminal complaint, he and two other two individuals on April 5 took a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu from an Independence business site and the car was later involved in the high-speed chase that ended in Hardin County with a rollover accident. Johnson was identified as the driver.
The jury trial for Heather Lynn Beck, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Wednesday, May 4, at the Buchanan County Courthouse. She is charged with attempt to commit murder (Class B felony), assault while participating in a felony (Class D felony) and second-degree criminal mischief (Class D felony).