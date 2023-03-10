Sunday, Feb. 26
At 12:40 a.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Skylar Jack Plaster, 19, of Cedar Falls, and charged him with public intoxication (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for underage possession of alcohol. This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 200 block of East Walnut Street in Quasqueton.
Monday, Feb. 27
At approximately 7:45 a.m. deputies arrested Traci Marie Chamberlain, 35, of Winthrop, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for violation of protection order (simple misdemeanor) and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
At approximately 11:15 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua Patrick Cudahy, 44, of Anamosa, for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Pine Street in Lamont.
Wednesday, March 1
At 11:25 p.m. deputies arrested Kistler Earl Pritchard, 28, of Sumner, and charged him with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor) and cited for insufficient number of headlamps. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street (Hwy 281) and Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150). The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department.
Thursday, March 2
At 10:05 a.m. deputies arrested Brandie Renee Rogers, 40, of Clarksville on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 12:50 p.m. deputies arrested Jeremiah Wayne Sherwood, 36, of Waterloo, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He was taken into custody from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. deputies arrested Austyn Anne Wood, 25, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor) and held her at the Buchanan County Jail.
At 8:40 p.m. deputies arrested Shane Michael Engelhardt, 21, of Cresco, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was taken into custody from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
Friday, March 3
At 1:05 a.m. deputies arrested Ashton Wayne Root, 30, of Winthrop, for possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and ineligible to carry weapons (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 140th Street and Kentucky Avenue.