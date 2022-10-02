Monday, Sept. 26
At 9:25 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Candice Ricki Williams, 42, of Jesup, for violation of a protection order (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of Water Street in Littleton.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
At 6:10 p.m. deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson, Jr., 33, of Hazleton, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 29
At 10:05 a.m. deputies arrested Cole Michael Johnson, 29, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree harassment (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 10:15 a.m. deputies arrested Jeremiah Lee Degraw, 50, or Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua David Overly, 37, of Maynard, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.