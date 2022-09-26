On Sept. 17 at 11:08 p.m., the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a driving complaint of a vehicle northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on Highway 63. While responding with emergency lights on, a vehicle turned in front of the Deputy, causing the Deputy to swerve to miss the vehicle at Highway 63 and Highway 93. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle continued to drive erratically southbound on Highway 63. The vehicle continued to drive on the shoulder and in the ditch multiple times and was striking highway markers. The vehicle took the 178 exit and turned westbound on Highway 3. The vehicle came to a stop in the 1900 Block of Highway 3 and the driver was taken into custody. Robert Denny, 59, of Cedar Falls was charged with operating while intoxicated, eluding, and failure to maintain control. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bremer County Dispatch, Denver Police Department, Waverly Police Department and Dale’s Towing.
CF man arrested for OWI, failure to maintain control
Tags
Anelia Dimitrova
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.