A former Independence High School teacher sentenced to up to five years in prison on a sexual exploitation conviction is awaiting word on her appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.
A jury convicted Kari Jean Schwartz, 38, of Waterloo, on Nov. 10, 2021, of sexual exploitation by a school employee by pattern, practice or scheme of conduct, a Class D felony.
District Court Judge John Baucamper sentenced her on March 1 to a mandatory prison term of up to five years, which is to be followed by a special sentence of 10 years of supervision by the Department of Corrections as if on parole. She will have to register as a sex offender, pay a civil penalty of $250 and give a specimen for DNA profiling.
A $750 fine plus surcharge was suspended, and she was also given credit for time served.
A no contact order to protect the victim is in place for five years.
Schwartz also loses firearms and voting rights.
At her sentencing, Baucamper denied her post-trial motions. She challenged including “hugging” in the definition “sexual conduct” in jury instructions. She also called out the judge disallowing into evidence the results of an investigation by Independence High School and the Iowa Board of Education that concluded allegations against her were “unfounded.”
The post-trial motions also claimed the verdict was contrary to the law or evidence and that there was insufficient evidence to support the verdict.
Those claims are in her appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court that was filed the day of her.
Assistant Attorney General Israel Kodiaga filed resistance to all the post-trial claims. Regarding “hugging” as possible sexual conduct, he cited past cases that accounted for context, applying that standard to Schwartz’s case.
“Here, the Code section allows a non-exhaustive list of ‘sexual conduct’ and the State still had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the ‘hugging’ that occurred under these facts satisfied the ‘sexual conduct’ provision because it was done for the purposes of sexual gratification,” Kodiaga wrote. “Because instruction number 16 was a correct statement of the law, the district court committed no error and defendant’s claim should be denied.”