CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Anthony Christian Nelson, 24, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, pleaded guilty on March 3 to two counts of indecent contact with a child. He was placed on informal probation on two suspended concurrent two-year prison sentences and more than $1,250 in suspended fines and surcharges. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years. A no-contact order is also in place.
Jason Scott Reynolds, 51, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-offense sex offender registry violation (aggravated misdemeanor) and was sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined $1,025 plus a surcharge. The sentence will run concurrent to a five-year prison term received after he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree theft (Class D felony) in January.
Kayla Cassandra Kesterson, 30, of Oelwein, pleaded guilty to gathering where controlled subtances are used and received a deferred judgment. She was placed on two to five years of supervised probation. A $1,025 civil penalty was suspended.
Michelle Marie Paige, 51, of West Union, pleaded guilty to the amended lesser charge of third-degree criminal mischief. She was placed on one to two years of probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to two years and a suspended fine of $855 plus surcharge.
Felony filings
Andrew James Quinn, 39, of Harmony, Minnesota, was arrested March 3 on a warrant issued Oct. 5, 2021. He is charged with domestic abuse assault, impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, as a habitual offender (Class D felony). He filed a written plea of guilty on March 16 to a lesser charge of aggravated misdemeanor domestic abuse assault. His sentencing is pending.
Taylor Alan Oakes, 28, of Lamont, is charged with a sex offender registration violation, second or subsequent offense.