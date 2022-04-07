CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Heather Ann Annis, 45, of West Union, pleaded guilty to eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participate in felony and was placed on two to five years of probation on a suspended sentence of up to five years in prison and a suspended fine of $1,025 plus surcharge.
Ashley Ann Ackerman, 27, of Winthrop, pleaded guilty to gathering where controlled substances are used and was placed on two to five years of supervised probation. She also received a civil penalty of $1,025. Three other charges were dismissed.
Jager Joseph Beck, 26, of West Union, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-offense sex offender registration violation ans was sentenced to prison for up to two years with credit for time served. An $855 fine plus surcharge was suspended.
William David Troxel, 41, of Randalia, pleaded guilty topossession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense and was placed on two to five years of supervised probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to five years and a suspended $1,025 fine plus surcharge. Three counts of child endangerment were dismissed at the defendant’s cost.
Felony case filings
Erik Douglas Bettmeng, 38, of West Union, is charged with domestic abuse assault and second-degree burglary (Class C felony). A no-contact order is in place.
Jaden Antoine Johnson, 19, of Independence, is charged with second-degree theft (Class D felony), operating a vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor) and escape from custody (Class D felony).
David Matthew Leyh, 64, of Westgate, is charged with assault on persons in certain occupations (Class D felony). He is accused of on April 4 at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital punching a police officer, kicking and attempting to destroy equipment when placed in a patrol car and fighting being brought into the Fayette County Jail, according to the criminal complaint.
Joshua James Levendusky, 39, of Oelwein, is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (Class D felony) and driving while license denied or revoked.
TRAFFIC
Dispositions
SPEEDING — Axel Fousek, of Oelwein; Cade Alexander Naughton, of Fort Dodge; Linzie Lynn Sebastian, of Postville; Ashley Lorrie Adams, of Lancaster, Wisconsin; Robert S. Mcmurray, of Fayette; Jacob Wendell Daniel, of Muscatine; Bradley Lee Heins, of West Union; Rodney Dean Cordes, of Cedar Falls; David Earl Morris, of Oelwein; Nathan Alan Gourley, of Cedar Rapids; Jordan Cornelius Eikamp, of Coralville; Jill M. Heins, of West Union; John Richard Hintz, of Oelwein; Justin Dean Vermeer, of West Union; Dean Davis Rowe, of Fredericksburg and Alexander James Halter, of Melbourne.
OTHER — Joshua James Levendusky, of Coralville (vehicles fail to respond to steady red light and failure to provide proof of financial liability); Chad Mark Lansing, of Luxemburg (failure to comply with safety regulations); Chase Michael Rhoades, of Stanley (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Daniel Gibb Hanson, of Elgin (dark window or windshield); Alondra Jisela Regalado, of Afton (dark window or windshield); Joshua David Overly, of Independence (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Alan Dean Meyer, of Sumner (failure to yield half of roadway); Axel Fousek, of Oelwein (careless driving); Boyd Raymond Trueman, of Fredericksburg (registration violation); Erick Francisco Mateos, of Oelwein (failure to provide proof of financial liability); Michelle Marie Paige, of West Union (no valid driver license); and Steve E. Bowdish, of Oelwein (no valid driver’s license).
DRUNKEN DRIVING
CONVICTIONS — Paul Steven Kusch, 49, of Glendora, New Jersey (pleaded guilty to first-offense OWI)
CHARGED — Cameron Jon Wilson 27, of Oelwein (second-offense OWI, open container); James Paul Seefried, 38, of Calmar (second-offense OWI); and Shane Michael Solheim, 47, of Ossian (first-offense OWI).