CRIMINAL
Felony case results
Aimee Jolyn Upton, 29, of Postville, pleaded guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine (Class D felony) and was placed on two to five years of formal probation on a suspended prison sentence of up to five years and a suspended fine and surcharge.
Felony filings
Joshua Freedom Smith, 43, of Oelwein, is charged with assault while participating in a felony (Class D felony) and first-degree burglary (Class B felony).
Casey James Dunne, 32, of Hazleton, is charged with possession of contraband in a correctional institution (Class D felony)
Robert Dale Kruse, 18, of Ft. Atkinson, is scheduled to go on trial beginning at 9 a.m., Sept. 28 on the charges of attempted murder (Class B felony) and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury (Class D felony).