Criminal
Felony Case Results
Aaron James Rochford, 44, of Maynard, pleaded guilty to two amended Class D felony counts of second-degree attempted burglary and was sentenced to a pair of consecutive prison sentences of up to five years each. He was credited for time served. He also received a suspended fine of $1,370 plus surcharge. He was ordered to pay $286.24 in victim restitution. According to criminal complaints, he broke into a residence outside of Wadena and took copper wiring from the basement, an act caught be trail cameras. In his guilty plea, he admitted attempting burglaries on March 1 and 2 at the residence.
Marcus Lee Duckworth, 36, of Collins, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, and was placed on supervised probation for one to two years on a suspended jail sentence of 170 days and a suspended $855 fine plus surcharge. Ten days in jail were imposed with credit for time served. He was originally charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony. He was also ordered to pay $2,044.93 in restitution jointly and severally along with Kamechie Kashaun Coffer and Chelsea Lynn Hartley.
Traffic (April 7-14)
SPEEDING — Ramon Aguilera, of Genoa, Illinois; Jason Leroy Briggs, of Elkader: Nathan Robert Liddiard, of Waukon; Curtis Joseph Aldridge, of Oelwein; Justin Troy Steinbronn, of Fayette; Matthew David Kime, of Waterloo; Danny E Miller, of Maynard; Heath James Evens, of Independence; Bryce Adam Tessmer, of New Ulm, Minnesota; Michelle Elizabeth Salow, of Cedar Rapids; Ryan Michael Wicks, of Manchester; Hailey Jo Wurzer, of West Union; Curt Michael Meyer, of Townsen, Delaware; Richard Patrick Scheer, of Cedar Falls; Bowen Robert Munger, of Arlington; Eugene Joseph Guerin, of Wadena; Alverda Maedeene Ohl, of Oelwein
OTHER — Roger Allen Steadman, of Sumner (improper rear lamps, maximum width of vehicle and no valid commercial driver’s license); Calvin Battle Jr, of Washington (dark window or windshield); Christopher Lee Caston, of Elma (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Jennifer Juchem, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Matthew David Kime, of Waterloo (failure to maintain or use safety belts); James Aaron Koehn, of Clermont (dark window or windshield); James Peter Yokas, of Oelwein (failure to maintain or use safety belts); Sheryl Rae Layher, of Cedar Rapids (dark window or windshield); Eugene Joseph Guerin, of Wadena (operation without registration card or plate); and Daniel Joseph Schmitt, of Fort Atkinson (operation without registration).