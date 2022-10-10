Sunday, Oct. 9
At 10:20 p.m. Flora Mae Epley, 42, of Oelwein, was taken into custody by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to the Fayette County Jail, she was found to be in possession of contraband and was subsequently charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility (Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and possession of controlled substance second offense (aggravated misdemeanor). The charges stem after Epley had been arrested by the Jesup Police Department on three valid Fayette County warrants. Epley was held at the Fayette County Jail pending an appearance with a magistrate.
Saturday, Oct. 8
At 11:25 a.m. a sheriff’s deputy was called to a disturbance on Mill Street in Wadena. It was determined an argument had taken place and Tanner Wade Sigler, 23, of Waterloo was arrested for domestic abuse assault causing injury (serious misdemeanor), child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance first offense (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). He was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held until his initial appearance.
Thursday, Oct. 6
At approximately 11:30 p.m. deputies arrested Jacob J. Mohn, 39, of Farmersburg, on a Clayton County arrest warrant in the city of Elgin. The arrest warrant was for harassment in the third degree and there was no bond. Mohn was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was later released to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.