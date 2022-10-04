Friday, Sept. 30
At approximately 9:45 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car deer accident in the 12000 Block of Y Avenue, Sumner. Landyn Schuldt, 17, of Sumner, was travelling northbound on Y Avenue, when multiple deer came into the roadway striking his vehicle. Damage to the 2003 Chevrolet 2500 was estimated at $4,000. No injuries reported.
A Fayette County Deputy arrested Heather Delagardelle, 43, of Westgate, on a valid Fayette County arrest warrant, the original charge violation of no contact order. Dellagardelle was transported to the Fayette County Jail where she is held on a $300 bond.
Sunday, Oct. 2
At 3:42 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on D Avenue just north of Bush Road, approximately one mile south of Wadena. Jared Billings, 48, of Edgewood, was traveling northbound when he lost control of his 2008 Pontiac G8 4-door sedan and entered the east ditch. Billings was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for operating while intoxicated — third and subsequent offense (Class D felony), 2 counts of driving while license revoked (serious misdemeanors), driving while license suspended (simple misdemeanor), failure to maintain control (simple misdemeanor), and failure to file SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor). Billings was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he received an initial appearance from a Magistrate Judge. Billings was then held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond. Billings posted bond and was released on a promise to appear.