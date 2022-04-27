Monday, April 25
At 10:31 p.m. a Fayette County deputy arrested Brandon K. Grocholski, 26 of Lamont, in the city of Wadena for driving while license barred as the deputy had prior knowledge that Grocholski was not valid to drive. Grocholski was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held awaiting his initial appearance.
Tuesday, April 26
Dalton Bunn, 25, was taken into custody on a valid Fayette County arrest warrant. Bunn was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is held on a $5,000 bond.
At about 2 p.m., Wendy Renee Schroeder, 55 of Charles City, was arrested by Charles City Police Department on a Fayette County arrest warrant for first-degree theft, a Class C felony. Schroeder was transported to Fayette County Jail and held on $10,000 cash bond.
At 10:52 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn William Armstrong, 48 of Oelwein, on a valid Buchanan County warrant for threat of terrorism, threat of explosive device, and two counts of first-degree harassment. Armstrong was transported to the Buchanan County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance from a magistrate judge and is being held on a $20,000 cash or surety bond.