A man illegally armed with a loaded gun, was sentenced on April 13, 2023, to more than 5 years in federal prison.
Devine Shawn Felder, aka “Ketchup”, 41, originally from Louisiana, received the prison term after a December 19, 2022, guilty plea to 1 Count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Evidence in the case showed on or about July 22, 2022, as Sioux City Police Officers attempted to contact Felder regarding an active felony warrant, he fled on foot. Felder was stopped a short distance away in possession of a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber.
Felder has previously been convicted of burglary on an inhabited dwelling, battery, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse battery, assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief, and aggravated assault. As a result, Felder is incapable of legally possessing a gun.
Felder was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 70 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Felder is being held in the custody of the United States Marshal’s until he can be transported to a federal prison.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
The case was investigated by the Sioux City, Iowa Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Forde Fairchild.